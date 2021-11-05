Verde AgriTech Files Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) announces that it has voluntarily filed amended and restated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (the “Amended and Restated Interim Filings”). The Amended and Restated Interim Filings can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, accessible at www.sedar.com.



The Amended and Restated Interim Filings reflect two corrections made to the previous filings:

A share-based payment charge was included in Q2 2021 for options issued to the Chief Executive Officer. The vesting period was interpreted incorrectly and a charge of $194,000 should have been included in the Q1 2021 income statement with a consequential reduction in Q2 2021 charge. Overall, the cumulative figures for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were correctly stated.

Share-based bonus payments made in Q1 2021 to key management were originally not recorded in the quarter since the shares were placed into escrow, with release contingent on: 50% to be released when the shares of the Company trade above $6.45 for 10 consecutive days; 50% to be released when the Company’s sales grow approximately 10 times the 2020 total, reaching R$300,000,000 with a minimum annual audited EBITDA of R$50,000,000 (see Press Release dated March 15, 2021). Following talks with the Company's auditors, it was determined that the payments should be recognized in Q1 2021 irrespective of the achievement of future milestones necessary for the bonus payout.

The corrections are reflected in the following table:

All amounts in CAD $’000 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Cumulative to

Q2 2021 Original (loss)/profit (1,008) 79 (929) Share-based payment charge reanalysed from Q2 2021 to Q1 2021 (194) 194 - Non-cash bonus (for shares) (609) - (609) Restated (loss)/profit (1,811) 273 (1,538) All amounts in CAD $’000 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Cumulative to

Q2 2021 Original share-based payment charge 19 887 906 SBP charge reanalysed from Q2 2021 to Q1 2021 194 (194) - Revised share-based payment charge 213 693 906 Non-cash bonus 609 - 609 Total share-based payment non-cash bonuses 822 693 1,515

About Verde AgriTech

Verde is an agricultural technology company that develops and produces fertilizers. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable for farmers. We work to improve the health of all people and the planet.

