New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcasting Nine Business Interviews Airing on November 7, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour T.V. show this Sunday, November 7, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 261st T.V. show line-up features nine interviews of the following Companies and their business representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency SportemonGo's (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) interview, Mr. Gary Jackson, Co-founder.

2). Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.'s (OTC:GDMK) interview, Mr. Paul Adler, President & CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency LiquidNFTs' ( Crypto:WISE ) ( $WISE ) interviews, Mr. Peter Girr, Founder & CEO, and Mr. Devin Marty, Director of Strategy.

4). Gamer INK Games' interview, Mr. Rob Towles, CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency NFTrade's (Crypto:NFTD) ($NFTD) interview Mr. Ori Levi, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network's ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interviews Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO), and Mr. Ben Lakeoff, Chief NFT Advisor.

7). Cryptocurrency TradeStation Crypto's (TSCrypto) interview, Mr. James Putra, Vice-president Product Strategy.

8). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

9). Sekur's® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) "SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

This week, New to The Street T.V. welcomes Mr. Gary Jackson, Co-founder, at cryptocurrency Company Sportemon Go (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO ). Talking in-studio at NASDAQ with Host Jane King, Mr. Jackson talks about the Company's unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible, and broader sport experience industries. He explains Sportemon Go's stadium ecosystem, which combines both the physical and virtual fan experience. He updates the most recent news of hiring international acclaimed movie star Russell Crow as a spokesperson for the Company and the significance of his star power in giving the Company more brand awareness. With the increasing growth and popularity in NFT's, Mr. Jackson shows and explains to viewers the Company's proprietary NFT band, which can securely hold all NFT purchases. With the increasing global acceptance in NFT collectibles with users finding, buying, hunting, and trading NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes, Mr. Jackson continues to see a strong future ahead for Sportemon Go.

Mr. Paul Adler, CEO at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc . (OTC:GDMK), joins the New to the Street T.V. with his in-studio NASDAQ interview with Host Jane King. As a manufacturer, importer, marketer, and distributor of gourmet food and snacks, Mr. Adler explains the business and the marketing of his distinct brands, Biscottelli, Bonbons de Paris, Dolcibono, and Coco Bliss . He briefly describes the individual brands developed, representing unique products and flavors for each brand, having 25 Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs) for sales and distributions. The Company seeks to expand in the nutraceutical and supplement markets, a multi-billion dollar per year industry. Mr. Adler explains the growth model with a direct e-commerce sales and marketing campaign. The Company currently trades on the OTC Markets but expects to position itself in the future for uplifting the Company's stock, GDMK, onto the NASDAQ Market.

The New to The Street T.V. show airs the in-studio NASDAQ interviews with Mr. Peter Girr, Founder & CEO, and Mr. Devin Marty, Director of Strategy, LiquidNFTs ( Crypto:WISE ) ( $WISE ) . Talking with T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Girr explains LiquidNFTs decentralized platform, which can unlock NFTs potential liquidity. Mr. Marty gives examples of how a holder of NFTs can borrow against the stored NFT value or launch a funding proposal on LiquidNFTs' platform. Once assigned market value, the funding between the lender and borrower commences, using the Company's WISE token , which can be integral in transferring the collateral values. Both talk about the uniqueness of the LiquidNFTs platform and how the Not-for-Profit $WISE token works in these transactions.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes Mr. Rob Towles, CEO at INK Games , for his NASDAQ in-studio interview with T.V. host Jane King. Mr. Towles explains how INK Games changes the current economic landscape in the gaming industry. Hosting some of the top gaming programs, INK Game allows all users the opportunity to make money. Their platform, the first of its kind in the gaming industry, now allows large and small gamers to participate in a monetary stake during their gaming experiences. He talks about the Company closing on a "Series A"round funding and the upcoming "Series B" round funding, using funds for growth, studio expansions, and attracting key employment talents. He talks about the Company's game, "Price Kingdom," a game full of fun and surprises, with a chance to win many prizes.

On New to The Street T.V., host Jane King's in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Ori Levi, CEO, NFTrade (Crypto:NFTD) ($NFTD), explains the Company's business platform of creating, buying, selling, trading, and swapping NFTs. As an aggregator, not a stand-alone platform, NFT owners can trade NFTs universally on their system. Mr. Levi explains NFTrade's ability to connect art creators and traders in a value-added process using NFT, which changes the traditional legacy platform on art sales. The value proposition on NFT assets can be both structured and volatile, and he gives examples of the trend in worldwide acceptances in NFTs. In contrast, the daily dollar value in NFT trades exceeds all of 2020 in its entirety. The growth of NFT will continue, and NFTTrade, Inc. believes they are able to take advantage of the NFT acceptance on all types of asset values.

In-studio at NASDAQ, Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO), and Mr. Ben Lakeoff, Chief NFT Advisor from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ), joins New to The Street T.V. host Jane King. Kylin provides cross-chain DeFi platforms that can power the digital economy with decentralized data management blockchains utilizing the $KYL token. The NFT3 platform division at Kylin is a decentralized application that provides technological identifiers and quantifiers on assets in NFTs. With NFTs gaining more acceptance in different asset classes beyond art and sports memorabilia, NFT3 can assign validations necessary to ensure the integrity and validity of assets within NFTs. Ben Lakeoff, who specializes in NFT creations and trades, talks about KYLIN's "Charged Particles" project, which can allow existing NFT new protocols, allowing NFT owners to deposit more and different assets into an existing NFT. Ben explains this technological advance and why NFT3 can be a significant advancement in NFT creations and validations. Both talk about the "Metaverse" digital world and how that will change the existing structure on the internet (WEB 3) and how Kylin's NFT3 works now and in the future, creating a new digital identity.

New to The Street welcomes on this week's show Mr. James Putra, Vice-president Product Strategy, TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto), a division of TradeStation, Inc . T.V. host Jane King talks with Mr. Putra, who gives an overview of the Company's crypto trading platform. He provides a history of how TradeStation decided to pursue a crypto trading platform and its time to launch. The TSCrypto allows you to buy, sell, and earn cryptocurrencies, but you can quickly move between all trading platforms offered by TradeStation. With the increased worldwide acceptance of digital currencies as a tradable asset, Mr. Putra sees growth in users on the TSCrypto platform. The recent ETF approval by the US SEC can now give certain institutional market players access to trade in cryptocurrencies that otherwise were not permitted. He explains that trend and that risks-rewards proposition as the demand trend in acceptances in Bitcoin Ethereum and other altcoins continues. TradeStation's legacy platform provided end-users with stock market trade orders for many years, highly regulated business. Because of the years of regulatory compliances at TradeStation, James sees no current or future regulatory compliance issues enacted with TSCrypto.

A familiar guest on this week's New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur, a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks T.V. host Jane King, providing updates on the growing problems on global telecommunication hacks. T-Mobile, Verizon, and other global telecommunication companies continue to be targets of hack attacks. Alain explains that the main reason for such attacks is the increasing value of data, YOUR DATA! These strategic hacks are probably rogue governments who deliberately want to create worldwide disturbances and market manipulation with hacked information. Using Sekur product lines can provide Governmental, Industry, Commercial, Small / Large business end-users with defensive options, eliminating hacking threats. He explains the Sekur® platform asks for no phone numbers of its subscribers; a primary way hackers infiltrate a device. And he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data's suite of products is superior in the cybersecurity war on data. Alain talks about the new Sekur email application and how it protects the sender and the receiver of email transmissions. And forthcoming in 2022, GlobeX Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur video privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. For reasonable monthly fees, both commercial enterprises and individuals can mainly prevent a hack of stored data because GlobeX Data products remain on private servers with no open-source code access. GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

The "WEEKLY HACK- SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, talks with New to The Street T.V. Host Ann Berry. This week Alain talks with Ann about the Windows 10 open-source codes stolen and manipulated and the hazards of using Google's Chrome browser with Windows 10. Hackers can get into your computer and mobile devices with these stolen source codes and steal data, money, and information. Alain explains how hackers stole crypto traders' account information on unsecured platforms using Windows 10 on the Chrome browser and stole cryptocurrency because they could get the platform codes. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account, you can significantly eliminate the threat of being hacked. Alain gives historical evidence on GlobeX Data proprietary HeliX technological platform and explains why he believes it is hack-proof. If you actively trade cryptocurrencies on an open-source platform, he recommends Sekur®. He always reminds views about the strict privacy laws in Switzerland where the Company's servers and technological platforms operate.

About Sportemon GO (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO):

Sportemon Go (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. To revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, Sportemon Go will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in real-time. Users will interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before, creating the perfect synergy between the current world and the metaverse. Sportemon Go is funded solely through its cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Blockchain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini-games, earn rewards, and much more - https://sportemongo.com/ .

About Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), headquartered in Island Park, New York, operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) Company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer, and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The Company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (DSD), the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment https://360worldsnacks.com/ and https://gdmginc.com/ .

About LiquidNFTs ( Crypto:WISE ) ( $WISE ):

LiquidNFTs ( Crypto:WISE ) ( $WISE ) is a fully decentralized platform that unlocks the liquidity potential of NFTs. Owners can borrow against the value of their NFTs or fund proposals on the platform to earn Wise Tokens, a not-for-profit ecosystem - https://liquidnfts.com/

About INK Games:

INK Games has an advanced team of game industry pros, entrepreneurs, developers, and industry leaders hyper-focused on permanently changing the landscape of the gaming economy. Their team is acclaimed for scaling businesses in multiple industries, including eight top-100 grossing mobile game titles for top developers such as E.A., Zynga, Bioware, NCSoft, and SciPlay. More than anything, the INK Game team loves building excellent products and tackling audacious dreams. Only a team that has helped make the space can evolve it - https://www.inkgames.com/ .

About NFTrade (Crypto:NFTD) ($NFTD) :

NFTrade (Crypto:NFTD) ($NFTD) , the first cross-chain and blockchain agnostic NFT platform, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. As an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host complete NFT lifecycles, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT marketplace – https://nftrade.com /.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers' capability. It will provide access, management, insights, and coordination to a greater array of data sources and bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Kylin Network can use the Polkadot/Substrate framework to ensure a cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL). Kylin's NFT3 is a third-dimension application of NFT technology that will allow for a massively adopted, decentralized, and unified identity layer for Web 3 / Metaverse. By innovatively combining the emergent technologies of NFTs and DIDS (decentralized identifiers) and virtuous cycle game theory, Kylin created the context to solve an ecosystem-level problem within the crypto world and the internet. NFT3 is positioning itself as the portal to the metaverse and the basic unit of a new identity - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto):

TSCrypto gives you the tools you need to trade crypto the way you want on an intuitive yet powerful crypto trading platform with no hidden fees, used by crypto traders worldwide. End-users tap into a full suite of innovative tools and technology that crypto traders demand on one platform. Traders have the power to buy, sell, invest, trade, and earn cryptocurrencies - https://www.tradestation.com/crypto/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/997a1a7c-172c-4095-a1a5-50b819e373fa