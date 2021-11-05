Creative Health Care Management Releases New Book Titled, "The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment in Health Care"

Bloomington, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, MN -- Creative Health Care Management Inc. is thrilled to announce the release of a book about a better approach to competency assessment in health care. Most organizations have created an overwhelming competency system that provides no real impact on patient safety or quality outcomes. This book provides a fresh look at a more meaningful competency approach. One that will save readers time and money, and focuses on ownership, empowerment, and accountability.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to help more health care organizations create a more meaningful, dynamic competency process," stated author Donna Wright. “The fundamentals of the Wright Competency Model have not changed, but this new edition goes more in depth on how to select and manage competencies and offers lots of information on how to make the process more sustainable.”

This highly practical book will help create a more nimble and responsive competency process that meets the demands of the quickly changing health care world. This book provides examples utilized in the pandemic and shares how organizations identified competencies to meet extreme challenges.

Donna also added, “We are also very excited about our competency prioritization and management cloud-based platform called Creative Health Care Insight. This platform lifts competency assessment up to a level that it has never been at before. It provides organizations with a solid, user-friendly competency identification, prioritization, and tracking system built on my model.” The Wright Model for Competency Assessment has become the and industry standard in health care. It provides leaders a better way to use competency assessment as a tool to lead, inspire, and articulate their strategic goals.

The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment in Health Care is packed with ready-to-use tools designed to help you develop, implement, and evaluate competencies. More than that, readers will find a new way of thinking about competency assessment - a way that is outcome-focused and accountability-based. With over 50,000 copies sold world-wide, it is the most trusted resource on competency assessment available.

Over the last four decades, CHCM has helped transform health care with Relationship-Based Care (RBC), delivered comprehensive Magnet® preparation services, and revolutionized the field of competency assessment. CHCM partners with health care organizations to improve patient satisfaction, employee engagement, turnover and burnout, HCAHPS, and builds cultures of excellence.

For more information on Creative Health Care Management or for access to more competency assessment tools, please reach out to the team.

Contact: Aaron Garner

Phone: 800.728.7766

Email: agarner@chcm.com

