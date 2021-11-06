Why DeFi Projects Should Choose Solidproof's Auditing Services

Handewitt, Germany, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Solidproof is a Defi and smart contract auditing network introduced in mid-2021. This german-based platform aims to provide smart auditing services and bolster trust in the Defi space.

When Solidproof launched, several other platforms were providing similar auditing services. Some of them have been in the industry longer and have done much more audits. So, what should make developers choose Solidproof over the other competitors? Here are a few reasons.

The Solidproof AutoTool Bolsters Efficiency

One of the significant reasons why Defi projects should use Solidproof is the auto tool. Yet to launch in full, this tool will help in streamlining the auditing activities. Standard auditing platforms use manual systems to scan for bugs and vulnerabilities.

Manual audits can help protect the security of the Defi contract and investors. But, they face one problem, lack of accuracy due to human errors. Solidproof aims to change the course of Defi auditing completely. How? By using the auto tool.

The auto audit tool helps to automate the entire process of smart auditing contracts. It has pre-installed parameters that look into any errors connected to smart contracts. The idea is to enhance the speed of the audit process. More so, the auto tool will help provide more accurate audits. Every Defi project using Solidproof will enjoy fast, accurate, and efficient audits.

Accordingly, the auto tool will provide convenience for developers. Standard Defi auditing often involves very long processes. By using the auto tool, everything is easy for the average developer. The developer can send their smart contract files directly to the auto tool. After sending, the auto tool works on the rest and releases the report.

The Auditors Provides Fixes

A good auditor does not only identify bugs and errors; they give recommendations. That is one of the main tasks of Solidpoof auditors. In their auditing process, the network conducts two rounds of audits. The first round involves checking for flaws and bugs.

The auditor releases a PDF list of all the bugs identified in the project. This list shows the extent of damage the bug or vulnerability can cause. It goes to the developers of the smart contract to give them a chance to make changes.

The auditor gives the developing team possible ways to fix the problems. These recommendations ensure that the developer can make all the changes before the final report. By using the fixes given, developers will secure the contract entirely.

Solidproof Has Gained User Trust

Solidproof as a Defi auditor gained massive user trust. The most primary purpose of auditing projects is to improve confidence in projects. Today, due to the many security issues, Defi has been losing investor trust.

But, auditing projects can return trust to Defi. First, Solidproof itself has user trust. They have over 60 thousand followers on Twitter and 39 thousand on telegram. These numbers increase every other day, increasing confidence.

Solidproof partners with several top launchpads like Unicrypt and Pathfund to increase the levels of trust. Solidproof's trust levels increase because of their openness with audit reports. They post each report on the medium page for easy access. So, how can trust in Solidproof impact Defi projects?

Once Defi projects accept Solidproof's auditing, they enjoy increased trust levels. The trust increases since investors realize that the project has no flaws. Since Solidproof is a trusted auditor, its report will increase trust in a project. Moreover, the partner launchpads can easily list any project audited by the Solidproof network.

Good Customer Feedback

Of course, before engaging with any online service provided, it's vital to look at what the customers are saying. What do the customers say about this project?

On their home webpage, Solidproof shows some feedback from their already audited projects. The feedback praises the platform for providing quality and professional services.

You can get other feedback and reviews from social networks like Twitter. Visit the audited projects and see what they say about the services. The positive customer feedback is good for Solidproof and its clients.

Data Security Regulations

Solidproof is a reliable auditing network owing to its adherence to regulations. Based in Germany, Solidproof is subject to regulatory requirements in Germany and Europe. Among the regulators include, DGSVO which is the agency for Data privacy. Developers and users do not fear exposure to their data.

Final Word

Solidproof is proving to be a unique Defi contract auditor owing to the features and services it provides. The auto tool is, of course, the most crucial element of this network. It automates the entire audit process. Generally, based on the reasons provided above, Solidproof is a good choice for the Defi project.

On top of auditing, Solidroof provides KYC scanning services. The idea of KYC scanning involves checking for any money laundering risk surrounding the project. Hence, any project that asks for a KYC scan will undergo thorough scrutiny of the team members.

Solidproof's commitment to trust and security in Defi makes them the best Defi auditors today.

