AEM Salutes Historic Bipartisan Victory for U.S. Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) senior vice president of government and industry relations Kip Eideberg issued the following statement on the passage of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Tonight’s vote represents a win for bipartisanship and a once-in-a-generation investment in the future of our country. We salute this rare and historic bipartisan victory for the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry. It will make us more competitive, more prosperous, and more equitable as a nation. Equipment manufacturers have long criticized the partisan rancor and division that has undermined much-needed investments in our future. The lawmakers who put country first and voted in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have demonstrated real leadership and a commitment to our nation’s renewal.”