Microdose Psychedelic Insights Provides an Update on the Upcoming Wonderland: Miami Conference, Shares Details on Newly Confirmed Participants and Unmissable Fireside Chats

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedlicNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights , a cutting-edge media company focused on promoting content, financial analysis and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming Wonderland Miami Conference at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on November 8-9, 2021. The event will provide attendees with insights into some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and most recent developments within the space.



Microdose Psychedelic Insights has recently revealed further details on the event’s agenda. Speakers will include Robin Carhart-Harris, the Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor of Neurology & Psychiatry at University of California San Francisco; Prof David Nutt and Dr. Ben Sessa from Awakn Life Sciences; Dr. Matthew Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at John Hopkins; and Rick Doblin, Ph.D.

Roger McIntyre, MD, FRCPC CEO & Director, Braxia Scientific (CNSX: BRAX); Lamar Odom, former professional American basketball player; and Zappy Zapolin, Psychedelic Concierge are set to engage in an in-depth discussion on Ketamine: Past, Present and Future. Additionally, a fireside chat moderated by Jemie Sae Koo will bring together Jason Silva and Matt Zemon of Psychable. They will elaborate on the topic of accessibility as the key to unlocking the transformational power of psychedelic medicine for society as a whole.

Among the conference’s highlighted agenda items, Daniel Carcillo, a former Canadian professional ice hockey left winger, will sit down for a fireside chat with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, to discuss their journeys within the psychedelics space.

A list of newly announced Fireside Sessions to be held at the conference include:

Welcome Renaissance: Moving from the fringes of the research world and shaking off years of baggage from illicit recreational circles, scientists are making startling progress in legitimizing the medical potential of psychedelics.

Psychedelic Capital Live: Entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to pitch six Venture Capitalists and Investors in front of a live audience.

Next-Generation Psychedelics: Let's talk about advancements in R&D, trial designs, new compounds, regulatory affairs, patient engagement, and new forms of partnerships.

Microdosing: Fact or Fiction?: Does microdosing improve focus, creativity, and productivity? Are the touted effects fact or fiction?

Patent Wars: Is the corporate domination of the industry a significant threat or an opportunity to decrease the stigma and take psychedelic medicine into mainstream healthcare?

Finance and Psychedelics: Can consciousness and capitalism coexist?

Investing the Shamanic Way: Shamanic protocol for making investment decisions.

Psychedelics and Technology: What role does technology have to play in the safe and effective delivery of psychedelic medicine?

: What role does technology have to play in the safe and effective delivery of psychedelic medicine? Psychedelics & Sports

The Spectrum of Psychedelics: Addressing the need for psychedelic equity, access, and affordability.

Psychedelics and New Paradigms: Can psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy create a truly revolutionary paradigm shift in psychiatry?

: Can psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy create a truly revolutionary paradigm shift in psychiatry? Psychedelics and the Current Medical Model

The Last Mile: Taking a deeper look at Clinics & Retreats: How does the model work, and why is it needed?

With a collection of unmissable keynote addresses and fireside chats alongside some of the industry’s most illustrious speakers and thought leaders, the Wonderland: Miami conference has firmly entrenched its position as the premier destination for the psychedelic industry. In addition to being a thought-leadership platform, the conference also provides an opportunity for attendees to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business.

Additional information about the Wonderland Miami Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the conference website at https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami

