Salt Lake Tribune Names Achieve Today a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2021 Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve Today has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. "During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"We are a company built on excellence with a mission to help people better themselves and the lives of others. We have a culture that values growth, achievement and diversity, and a workplace where your voice can be heard. We owe our success to what drives our vision and decisions: our core values." -Joshua Christopherson | CEO Achieve Today

ABOUT: Achieve Today's mission is to help people achieve higher levels of success and ultimate happiness. We do this through one-on-one coaching, an immersive online learning platform, and advanced AI technology that customizes our education to the individual's needs. Our focus is in the learning and development space specifically relating to an individual's habits and beliefs.

https://www.achievetoday.com/careers

Company Contact: Achieve Today | HR: Nolan - ngoodwin@achievetoday.com 800.748.5199 http://www.achievetoday.com







