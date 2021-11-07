Fragrance Creators Applauds Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed issued the following statement after passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, H.R. 3684:

"Fragrance Creators applauds the passage of this infrastructure framework. We recognize Congress and the Administration for their investment in our nation's supply chain and in building a sustainable economy.

As a pioneer in green chemistry, upcycling, and ethical sourcing, the fragrance industry appreciates that Congress and the Administration have prioritized investing in a sustainable U.S. infrastructure. Because the fragrance industry's success is dependent on a healthy planet, for decades, we have invested in science, innovation and understanding the deep connection between nature and science. Therefore, we understand the importance of growing industry while ensuring human, community, and environmental needs are justly and responsibly integrated.

The investments in America's ports and airports included in this bill are essential to providing relief from some of the supply chain challenges facing our industry. Fragrance Creators remains committed to engaging with the Administration, Congress—including the Congressional Fragrance Caucus—and with State and local officials to continue to address supply chain disruptions and to advance good for the country growth—for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

