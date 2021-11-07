Dr. Maureen Dunne, Transition2Success Project, and Autism Angels to Feature at the 2021 Stanford Neurodiversity Summit From November 7 - 9

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations and a mission to drive social, economic, and financial inclusion among neurodiverse jobseekers, is pleased to announce that its founder and neurodiversity expert, Dr. Maureen Dunne, is slated to participate in the 2021 Stanford Neurodiversity Summit (the "Summit") as a panel member and moderator, from November 7 - 9. Autism Angels Group's Microgrant and ACV's Transition2Success Project will also be discussed, with multiple Transition2Success Support Scholarship recipients and family members scheduled to present at the event.

Dr. Dunne serves on the Organizing Committee for the Summit. More details may be found here.

The Summit is entirely virtual. At present, approximately 5,000 participants have signed up. Registration is free and open to the public. All sessions will be recorded and made available to the public approximately one month after the conference has concluded.

Dr. Dunne is directly involved in the following sessions at the Summit:

Nov 7: Speaker, Introductory Presentation launching The Neurodiverse Entrepreneur Program (Apply Here): "March to the Beat of Your Own Drum: How Entrepreneurship can be a Viable Pathway for the Neurodivergent Job Seeker". 6:30 p.m. PST.

Nov 7: Moderator, "Neurodiverse Entrepreneurship Panel: The Value of Entrepreneurship as an Employment Option". 6:30-7:30 p.m. PST. Details here.

Nov 9: Moderator, Neurodiversity Career Panel (Entrepreneurship). 1-2 p.m. PST. Details here.

Nov 9: Moderator, Mental Health Panel 3: "Innovative Community Support Models and Novel Interventions". 3-4 p.m. PST. Details here.

In addition, an autistic student awardee of the Transition2Success Project's Support Scholarship is scheduled to give a presentation at the Summit on November 7 to talk about a personally transformative journey. And the parent of a neurodiverse teen who was also awarded a Transition2Success Support Scholarship is scheduled to present on the importance of the Transition2Success Project from a parent's perspective during the Mental Health Panel on November 9, with Dr. Dunne serving as moderator for the discussion.

Please visit HERE to register for the Stanford Neurodiversity Summit Today!

About the 2021 Stanford Neurodiversity Summit

The 2021 Stanford Neurodiversity Summit is a unique conference bringing together neurodiverse / neurodivergent individuals, employers, service agencies, educators and students, parents, and professionals from all areas of the field. Confirmed keynote speakers include Dr. Temple Grandin from Colorado, Representative Jessica Benham of Pennsylvania, Dr. Rhonda Moore from the National Institute of Mental Health, Professor Yong Zhao of University of Kansas, and Professor Anand Prahlad of University of Missouri. An estimated 70 - 90 speakers are scheduled to present at this year's Summit.

