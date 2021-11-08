CLINUVEL Expands Pharmaceutical Portfolio

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLINUVEL has expanded its pharmaceutical development portfolio with NEURACTHEL®, novel formulations of the melanocortin adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). The Company has secured supply of ACTH with one of its strategic partners to meet existing global demand, and will be evaluating the potential of NEURACTHEL® for patients with neurological, endocrinological, and degenerative disorders, who lack alternative therapy.



ACTH is from the same family of bioactive hormones – melanocortins – as afamelanotide, the first pharmaceutical product CLINUVEL has successfully commercialised as SCENESSE®.1 Various formulations of ACTH are approved globally for patient use, with 2020 sales of the drug estimated at US$1.29 billion and expected to grow to around US$1.91 billion by 2031.2

“ACTH is a well recognised, licensed treatment for a number of neurological and endocrinological diseases, yet global supply and availability of the product have recently been disrupted and its full clinical potential remains unrealised,” CLINUVEL’s VP of Scientific Affairs, Dr Tim Zhao said.

“Our research and commercial expertise in melanocortin drugs and peptide drug delivery platforms means we are well placed to ensure the successful, safe and efficient development and commercialisation of ACTH formulations as NEURACTHEL®. We also know there are many more underserved patient groups who would benefit from NEURACTHEL® treatment, and we will be addressing these unmet medical needs. The Company now has multiple products in development for patients and other populations,” Dr Zhao said.

Melanocortins are hormones which act on cells throughout the body and can play a role in regulating the central nervous system, energy balance, appetite, photoprotection and DNA repair, as well sexual function. The naturally occurring human hormone ACTH is essential for the production of cortisol, enabling the combat of stress and regulation of immune responses, maintenance of blood pressure, moderation of blood sugar, and regulation of metabolism

“Over the last two decades CLINUVEL has established itself as the world experts in melanocortin drug development and commercialisation,” CLINUVEL’s Director of Global Operations, Mr Lachlan Hay said. “Our understanding of the technology and potential of these products allow us to unlock value for patients who lack alternatives.”

CLINUVEL’s teams have proven expertise in melanocortin development with an initial focus on SCENESSE®, the world’s first systemic photoprotective drug, formulated as a controlled-release injectable implant in light and UV-provoked diseases. The Company is currently evaluating the potential of afamelanotide and other melanocortin drugs as therapeutic agents for patients with acute and life-threatening genetic, metabolic, neurological, vascular, endocrinological, and degenerative disorders.

“We can now methodically pursue our NEURACTHEL® programs, having secured supply of ACTH to a current Good Manufacturing Practices, or cGMP, standard – the standard demanded by global regulatory authorities. CLINUVEL’s formulation teams at the VALLAURIX Research, Development and Innovation Centre in Singapore have advanced a number of innovative instant- and controlled-release formulations which are being used as platforms for melanocortin therapies, including ACTH,” Dr Zhao said.

