Pixium Vision to present at the 3rd edition of Investir Day in Paris, November 2021

Paris, France, 8 November 2021 – 7:00 a.m. CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Guillaume Buc, Chief Technology Officer of Pixium Vision, will participate in two master classes at the 3rd Investir Day, being held at the Palais Brongniart in Paris and virtually from November 15 to 23, 2021.

Details of the master classes are as follows:

Title: Creating a World of Bionic Vision for Those Who Have Lost Their Sight

A virtual presentation by Lloyd Diamond on Friday , 19 November 2021, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. CE S T - to participate please click here

- to participate please click here An in-person presentation by Lloyd Diamond and Guillaume Buc on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. CEST in the Salon Honneur at the Palais Brongniart. To participate please register here

Pixium Vision management will be happy to meet attendees at the Pixium Vision booth (number 131) where they will be demonstrating the Prima System. Using augmented reality, the Pixium team will share an immersive experience that aims to give a better understanding of the daily life, challenges and needs of people suffering from dry AMD, and discuss further the potential of new technologies, such as the Prima System.

A recording of the presentations will be available on the conference website here

For more information about the 3rd Investir Day please click here.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

