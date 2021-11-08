English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 8 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.45

Eezy Plc's new shares have been registered at the trade register

New Eezy Plc ("Eezy") shares, 151 597 shares, issued in the directed share announced on 1 November 2021 have been registered with the Finnish trade register on 8 November 2021.

The total number of Eezy's shares has increased to 25 046 815 due to the directed issue.

The new shares will be admitted to trading together with Eezy's old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki on 9 November 2021.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913