Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 09/2021 - Coloplast announces agreement to acquire Atos Medical

Coloplast has signed an agreement to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 million (around DKK 16 billion) from PAI Partners



Coloplast has signed an agreement to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy from PAI Partners, a global private equity firm headquartered in Paris.

Atos Medical’s purpose of making life easier for people living with a neck stoma is closely aligned with Coloplast’s purpose of making life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs

Atos Medical represents a new long-term growth category for Coloplast operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefitting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of Coloplast to drive continuous growth and value creation

Following the expected acquisition, Coloplast gains access to a new chronic care segment to be run as a separate strategic business unit operating on shared Coloplast infrastructure

The total purchase price (enterprise value) for Atos Medical amounts to EUR 2,155 million (around DKK 16 billion)

The transaction is expected to be increasingly EPS accretive from 2022/23

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated in Q2 2021/22





Investor and analyst conference call



Coloplast will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, Monday 8 November 2021, at 11.00 am CET to discuss this announcement.

Access the conference call webcast directly here:

https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?coloplast-ywdcmce



Dial-in details for investors and analysts who wish to actively participate in the Q&A session:

DK: +45 3544 5577, UK: +44 3333 000 804, US: +1 631 913 1422

Access code: 56993966#





For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376

Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and the media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

﻿Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com





This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

