The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|747,560
|302.42
|226,074,561
|1 November 2021
|40,000
|317.49
|12,699,768
|2 November 2021
|39,000
|318.17
|12,408,587
|3 November 2021
|40,000
|335.87
|13,434,844
|4 November 2021
|36,000
|348.18
|12,534,494
|5 November 2021
|33,000
|347.37
|11,463,190
|Accumulated under the programme
|935,560
|308.49
|288,615,445
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,527,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.86% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment