The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 747,560 302.42 226,074,561 1 November 2021 40,000 317.49 12,699,768 2 November 2021 39,000 318.17 12,408,587 3 November 2021 40,000 335.87 13,434,844 4 November 2021 36,000 348.18 12,534,494 5 November 2021 33,000 347.37 11,463,190 Accumulated under the programme 935,560 308.49 288,615,445

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,527,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.86% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



