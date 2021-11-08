Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Company") was held today, with Nordax Bank AB (publ.) represented as owner of all issued shares in the Company. The EGM resolved remuneration to the existing Board of Directors for the period until today and elected a new Board of Directors, including a new Chairman. The EGM further resolved that the Company shall no longer have a nomination committee, with corresponding changes to the Company's Articles of Association and resolved to apply for de-listing of the Company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Contact persons:

Klara Lise Aasen, Interim CEO and CFO; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

