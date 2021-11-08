Supplement: Invalda INVL analyses strategic options for the companies of the Inservis Group

English Lithuanian

On 3 November 2021 Invalda INVL published notification that it analyses strategic options in relation to the companies of the Inservis Group (hereinafter – Notification).

In accordance with the suggestion of the supervisory authority and in order to clarify information on the assessment of strategic options related to the companies of the Inservis Group, Invalda INVL provides supplement to the Notification:

During this process, the transfer of shares of the Inservis Group companies is possible, as well as other transactions that increase the value of the investment made by Invalda INVL.

Invalda INVL hereby informs that there are no assurances or guarantees that the analysis of the strategic options will lead to adoption of a specific decision regarding Inservis Group companies, and/ or conclusion of any transaction in connection therewith. Consequently, following completion of the analysis of the strategic options, Invalda INVL may decide not to take any actions, related to transfer of all or part of the shares in the companies of Inservis Group.

About Inservis Group :

Inservis Group companies provide facility management, technical systems maintenance, multi-dwelling management, technical audit and troubleshooting, indoor air quality testing, cleaning, site maintenance and other building maintenance services.

Invalda INVL directly or indirectly owns 100% of shares in Inservis Group companies. According to the data of 30 June 2021, the book value of the of the owned shares amounted to 5.5 percent of the equity value of Invalda INVL and based on the capitalization of the last trading day (5 November 2021), it would reach 3 percent of it.

Inservis Group companies successfully operate in Lithuania and Latvia, the annual sales revenue in 2020 exceeded 8 million EUR.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com