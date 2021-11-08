The General Manager is leaving Ignitis Renewables, a subsidiary of Ignitis Group



AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) hereby informs that Aleksandr Spiridonov, the General Manager of a subsidiary of the Group UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables or the Company), is leaving the Company by mutual agreement. Aleksandr Spiridonov will continue his career path outside of the Group. Aleksandr Spiridonov’s last day in the office is 19 November 2021.



Until a new General Manager of Ignitis Renewables is selected, Head of Finance and Administration Laurynas Jocys will be the acting General Manager.

Aleksandr Spiridonov has been the General Manager of Ignitis Renewables since 2019. Until then, he headed for several years the then Group's Renewable Energy Development Department and the Group's companies managing wind farms.

The Group had announced earlier, on 26 August 2021, that Ignitis Renewables announced selections of five key executives of the Company, including the General Manager. The selections are conducted in pursuit of the consolidation project of renewable energy companies of the Group, which was announced on 10 June 2021 (link).

With an increase in responsibilities of executives, the selections have also been announced for the positions of COO Wind and Solar, COO Combined Heat and Power, COO Offshore Wind and Chief Financial Officer of Ignitis Renewables.





