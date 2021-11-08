COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 56/2021 – 8 NOVEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 169,643 795.48 134,938,009.72 1 November 2021 3,500 808.97 2,831,385.90 2 November 2021 3,500 817.64 2,861,742.80 3 November 2021 3,500 813.35 2,846,732.35 4 November 2021 3,500 821.82 2,876,364.40 5 November 2021 3,213 819.88 2,634,284.72 Accumulated under the program 186,856 797.34 148,988,519.89

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 744,155 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

