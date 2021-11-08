COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 56/2021 – 8 NOVEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|169,643
|795.48
|134,938,009.72
|1 November 2021
|3,500
|808.97
|2,831,385.90
|2 November 2021
|3,500
|817.64
|2,861,742.80
|3 November 2021
|3,500
|813.35
|2,846,732.35
|4 November 2021
|3,500
|821.82
|2,876,364.40
|5 November 2021
|3,213
|819.88
|2,634,284.72
|Accumulated under the program
|186,856
|797.34
|148,988,519.89
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 744,155 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
