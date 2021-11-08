Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 56/2021 – 8 NOVEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement169,643795.48134,938,009.72
1 November 20213,500808.972,831,385.90
2 November 20213,500817.642,861,742.80
3 November 20213,500813.352,846,732.35
4 November 20213,500821.822,876,364.40
5 November 20213,213819.882,634,284.72
Accumulated under the program186,856797.34148,988,519.89

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 744,155 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

www.royalunibrew.com


