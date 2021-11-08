Voltus Supercharges Industry-Defining Culture With Addition of People Leader Carey Albertine

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology company, announces the addition of Carey Albertine to its leadership team as Vice President of People and Culture, extending its industry leadership on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Voltus is the fastest growing DER platform in industry history, helping our customers and partners monetize and orchestrate thousands of megawatts of DERs across all nine North American markets," explains Gregg Dixon, CEO. "This growth has only been possible through the efforts of our highly dedicated, diverse, and deeply mission-driven team of bright, gritty, and good Voltans. By design, the power of our technology platform is in its diversity, serving every wholesale power market and every DER type, from energy storage to demand response. By design, the diversity of Voltus's culture drives business results. Carey will supercharge our efforts to attract and retain the most talented and diverse teammates needed to expand the reach of the Voltus platform."

Prior to Voltus, Albertine was the Chief Experience Officer at Shift Thinking, where she was in charge of designing and delivering experiences that create the conditions for exponential growth for large organizations. In 2018, Albertine gave a Ted Talk on the power of storytelling at TedX UVA. She taught leadership and professional development in the Masters of the Environment program at the University of Colorado, which includes a Renewable and Sustainable Energy track. Previously, she facilitated a leadership development program for high-potential women executives from Fortune 500 companies with Women Unlimited.

Albertine was also an executive recruiter at the Capstone Partnership and managed a multi-million dollar P&L for Kaplan. She co-founded and served as Creative Director of In This Together Media, an organization dedicated to creating more diversity in the media and producing stories for children and young adults that represent and reach all audiences. Albertine holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

"Voltus has built a scalable and impactful platform to help tackle the climate crisis, but also an exceptional team of individuals whose diverse backgrounds and perspectives have uniquely positioned the company for success," says Albertine. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to build out the people function at Voltus and facilitate the next stage of company growth."

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading technology platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

Voltus Media Relations‍

Kelly Yazdani

VP of Marketing

703-340-9353

kyazdani@voltus.co

Related Images











Image 1: Carey Albertine





Vice President of People and Culture, Voltus

















Image 2: Voltus, Inc.





Better Energy, More Cash









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment