Upcoming Pharmacovigilance Training Course - December 6-8, 2021: Interactive Introductory Guide

This comprehensive three-day course has been designed to provide an introductory guide for all those concerned with pharmacovigilance. The interactive programme will cover topics from basic pharmacovigilance principles and terminologies through to the current regulatory framework and its global impact, including drug surveillance in the EU, US and Japan. Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing will be addressed as will risk management, the challenges of causality assessments, and effective signal detection.

Our panel of experts will offer practical guidance throughout the course and use real-world examples and case studies to contribute to the development of your knowledge. There will also be ample opportunity to share experiences with the speakers and fellow professionals, which will further enhance your understanding of pharmacovigilance issues.

Key topics to be addressed include:

Principles of pharmacovigilance and data resources

Risk management, causality assessment and post authorisation safety and efficacy studies (PASS/PAES)

Pharmacoepidemiological studies and evolution of periodic safety update reports (PSURs), periodic benefit-risk evaluation reports (PBRERs) and development safety update reports (DSURs)

Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing, risk-benefit assessment

Pharmacovigilance regulations, clinical trial ADR reporting requirements n Drug surveillance in countries outside Europe

Post-marketing surveillance: observational cohort studies

An overview of signal detection and risk management plans (RMPs)

Who Should Attend:

Anybody involved and interested in the daily practice of pharmacovigilance, including pharmaceutical physicians and those working in:

Drug safety

Adverse reaction monitoring

R&D

Regulatory affairs

Registration

Key Topics Covered:

Principles of pharmacovigilance and data resources

Basic principles of monitoring drug safety

An overview of the methodology

Data resources available for monitoring and evaluating drug safety

Responding to drug safety signals

Risk management and risk minimisation: basic principles

Basic principles

Proactive strategies

Principles of risk minimisation

PASS and PAES

Causality assessment: clinical diagnosis of adverse events

The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events

Strategies for follow-up

The current regulatory framework and its global impact

Overview of European regulatory framework, including 2012 EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for the global environment - the links to ICH and CIOMS recommendations

Inspections and penalties for non-compliance

Practical applications of definitions

European post-marketing pharmacovigilance regulations

The role of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) and SCOPE initiative

Quality management systems and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

QPPV

Expedited reporting: solicited vs spontaneous

Periodic reports and signal management and use of EudraVigilance

RMPs and risk minimisation

PASS/PAES

Additional monitoring

Pharmacovigilance inspections/audit

Public hearings including first EMA hearing - September 2017

Stakeholder involvement initiatives such as PROTECT, WEB-RADR

New electronic reporting standards, E2B (R3), IDMP

Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing

Anticipating drug safety issues in the development of small molecules and biologics

What specific and non-specific safety monitoring should be done?

Handling safety signals in the development

Differences between pre-marketing studies and post-marketing experience

Risk-benefit assessment

General principles

Quantifying risk

Taking action to optimise risk-benefit

Monitoring the effectiveness of risk management measures

Clinical trial ADR reporting requirements

ICH E2A and general requirements

Expedited reports

EU Clinical Trials Directive, Clinical Trial Regulation and detailed guidance

US IND requirements

DSURs

Pharmacoepidemiological studies - basic designs, strengths, weaknesses and examples

Real-world data is the king

Randomisation in the real world

Drugs and devices - it's all 'exposure'

Tracking all patients?

Periodic reporting - PSURs and PBRERs

Evolution of the PSUR, PBRER and DSUR

What do we submit and when to submit it

Practical aspects of compiling PSURs and PBRERs

Linking DSURs, RMPs, PSURs, PBRERs and core safety information

Drug surveillance in countries outside Europe

US culture

NDA and IND safety reporting

Inspections

Japan culture

Post-marketing safety surveillance programmes in Japan

Pharmacovigilance in other countries

Practicalities of signal detection

Definitions of signals

Regulatory guidances on signal detection by industry and regulators

Resources for signal detection

Quantitative vs qualitative signal detection

Examples of pharmacoepidemiological studies used in risk management

How we weigh evidence

Observational cohort studies

Case control studies

Drug registries (anti-TNFs)

Pregnancy registries

Practicalities of risk management

A real-world example of the development of a successful EU RMP

Requirements of RMPs from an industry point of view

How to write a successful RMP

Reporting results of outcomes of activities in the RMP

Updating a RMP

Practical pharmacovigilance workshop

A practical case study with valuable hands-on experience

Handling an important safety alert from regulators

Assessment of risk

Determining measures to respond to previously unidentified risks

Continuing assessment and communication of risk-benefit

Speakers

Glyn Belcher

Dr Glyn Belcher has over 25 years experience in clinical development and drug safety in the pharmaceutical industry. He qualified in medicine from Oxford and Cambridge and received his PhD in neuropharmacology from the latter university. After a number of years in hospital medicine he joined Schering and worked in clinical research in the UK affiliate before moving to headquarters in Berlin, first as head of cardiovascular clinical research and later as head of a new safety department covering clinical development activities. He then became Director of Clinical Drug Safety and EU QPPV for Takeda Europe and a global safety officer of Takeda headquarters in Osaka. His most recent position in the industry was Vice President of Drug Safety and Risk Management for all ex-USA territories of Biogen Idec and EU QPPV for the company. He now has his own consultancy company, PV Consultancy Ltd, and works with a number of companies in the areas of clinical development and drug safety, as well as undertaking an increasing commitment to teaching and training in these areas.

Shelley Gandhi

Shelley Gandhi joined NDA Group AB in 2012 and previously was with the MHRA (UK Regulatory Authority) for 19 years. She has extensive knowledge of all European regulatory processes relating to monitoring the safety of licensed medicinal products and ancillary devices and has investigated possible risks and has taken appropriate actions to minimise risk to public health through both European and National Committees.

She was Vigilance and Intelligence Research Group Unit Manager where she led a team of 30 whose primary role is to carry out risk assessment. In her final year at the MHRA, she mainly focussed on delivering the new pharmacovigilance legislation in Europe and ensuring the MHRA would be ready.

She is currently using this regulatory experience to work with industry to ensure they implement the new pharmacovigilance legislation.

Seema Jaitly

Dr Seema Jaitly qualified in Medicine from Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School in 1992 and worked in hospital medicine for four years. She has worked in the pharma industry for over 18 years at CROs and companies spanning clinical research, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance and the EU QPPV role. In 2010 she founded Essjay Solutions to offer pharmacovigilance services, consultancy and contracting services.

She is currently studying for an MSc in epidemiology with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

John Parkinson

John Parkinson is a Data and Pharmaco-epidemiology Consultant. He previously worked as Director of the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) at the MHRA, which developed out of the General Practice Research Database (GPRD) and NIHR Research Capability Programme. He has been instrumental in enabling record linkage of NHS data and of its wide use in the many aspects of pharmacoepidemiology as well as providing input to the pharmaceutical industry on studies and types of studies that companies may find helpful in their quest to make available effective and safe medicines

Saad Shakir

Saad Shakir is Director of the Drug Safety Research Unit. After qualifying and working in Medicine he has been working in pharmacovigilance & pharmacoepidemiology for more than a decade, initially at the Medicines Control Agency (MCA) in the UK then within the Pharmaceutical Industry. He has worked and advised on many drug safety issues including product withdrawals and major safety hazards. He is an author of many publications in scientific journals on pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology and is a member of the editorial boards of the journals of Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety.

