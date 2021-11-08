Global Process Analytics Technology Market Report 2021-2027 - Opportunities with Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Process Analytics Technology Market Size By Products and Services, By Measurement, By End User, By Technique, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2020 to 2027.



Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market Overview

Innovations in process analytical chemistry (process analysers) and its ability to capture & interpret vast amounts of data are the leading elements that have boosted the adoption of process analytical technology system in the pharmaceutical industry.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market.



Key Players in Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sartorius AG

Statgraphics Technologies Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.3 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market, by Products and Services (Usd Million)

3.4 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market, by Measurement (Usd Million)

3.5 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market, by End-user (Usd Million)

3.6 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market, by Technique (Usd Million)

3.7 Future Market Opportunities

3.8 Global Market Split

3.9 Market Drivers



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market Outlook

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Pat in the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2.2 Increase in the R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical Companies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Technical Professionals

4.3.1 High Cost of Deployment, Especially for Smes

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production.

4.4.2 the Trend of Outsourcing the Manufacturing of Pharma Products

4.4.3 Upgradation of Existing Systems in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Global Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market

4.6 Regulations Regarding Process Analytical Technology (Pat) Market

4.7 Pat Software: Current Market Scenario



5 Market, by Products and Services

5.1 Overview

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Samplers

5.2.2 Sensors and Probes

5.2.3 Analyzers

5.3 Services



6 Market, by Measurement

6.1 Overview

6.2 On-Line

6.3 In-Line

6.4 At-Line

6.5 Off-Line



7 Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

7.3 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

7.4 Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

7.5 Others



8 Market, by Technique

8.1 Overview

8.2 Spectroscopy

8.3 Chromatography

8.4 Particle Size Analysis

8.5 Capillary Electrophoresis

8.6 Others



9 Market, by Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Apac

9.5 Rest of World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis





