DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 77 - 8 NOVEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|04/11/2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|05/11/2021
|22,000
|158.82
|3,494,040.00
|Accumulated
|22,000
|158.82
|3,494,040.00
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 22,000 at a total amount of DKK 3,494,040.00.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,546,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.95%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,653,061.
