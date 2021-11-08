Lingo Implements Cloud/UC Services for Itasca Integrated School District

Modern communications solution helps optimize operational performance and add functionality

| Source: Lingo Communications, LLC Lingo Communications, LLC

Atlanta, UNITED STATES

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/Unified Communications (UC), and managed service provider, today announced that it has completed the implementation of its Cloud/UC system for the Itasca Integrated School District (ISD) in Texas.

Itasca ISD is a Public Independent School District (K-12) with 100+ employees and 600+ students in Itasca, Texas. In Q2 '21, Lingo completed the implementation of its Cloud/UC platform for the entire district, and they have had tremendous success with this technology upgrade.

Itasca ISD was seeking to address the following long-standing issues that they had been experiencing with their former service provider:

  • Eliminate their outdated phone system and replace their POTs lines with a modern, efficient solution.
  • Increase their eight incoming phone lines to serve their district better. 
  • Reduce their high monthly long-distance bills that fluctuated greatly month-to-month.
  • Improve the service and support from their ILEC service provider were extremely poor.

They came to Lingo through a local Lingo Partner/Agent who recommended Lingo's Cloud/UC platform. As a result of the successful implementation of the new communications platform, they were able to achieve the following improvements:

  • Implemented a Cloud-based solution that increased flexibility, scalability, and business continuity.
  • Installed an IP-phone in every classroom - more than 115 IP-phones in total!
  • Added a paging system within the Cloud/UC platform
  • Added e-fax capabilities; very convenient
  • Eliminated high monthly long-distance bills and replaced them with a low, consistent monthly cost.
  • Service & support from Lingo is amazing compared to their previous service provider.

"We are extremely excited about the new Cloud/UC platform that Lingo installed," said Richard Wilson, Director of Technology with Itasca ISD. "The technology is easy to use, works extremely well and is very cost-effective. The ability to have a phone in every classroom, along with a paging system and e-fax, has been amazing! I highly recommend Lingo's Cloud/UC platform and support team for any school district or company who needs multiple voice/data services in multiple locations."

"Since we completed the implementation of Lingo's Cloud/UC platform, the Itasca ISD has been able to optimize their operational performance and enhance their user functionality," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. 

"Lingo's Cloud/UC platform is sold to organizations of all sizes in North American who want to modernize and optimize their communications," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales & Marketing at Lingo. "Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident in our innovation and industry-leading customer solutions."

###

About Lingo 
Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, broadband and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact 
Christopher Ramsey 
VP Sales & Marketing 
chris.ramsey@lingo.com  

Related Images






Image 1: Lingo Logo with Tag



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Lingo Logo with Tag

Tags

Communications ISD Itasca ISD Lingo Public School District Technology Telecommunications Texas