Global ferroalloys market size to amass USD 69.02 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global ferroalloys market size was remunerated at USD 42.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a strong CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2027, eventually reaching a valuation of USD 69.02 billion by the end of study period.

The study expounds on the various market segments, including product type, application range and regional divisions. An exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is provided in the document. The document also compiles detailed profiles of prominent players to provide readers a clear view of the competitive sphere of this domain.

Rapid expansion of steel sector and increasing production of steel is a major factor driving global ferroalloys market growth. In addition, expanding government initiatives for steel supply is generating lucrative opportunities for the market development.

For the record, ferroalloy is a crude alloy of iron made up of one or more other elements. It is mainly used for deoxidizing the molten steel and making alloy steels.

As per Statista, the total steel production in 2018 accounted for around 1826 million metric tons which then reached 1880 metric tons in 2019. As a result, rising production of steel worldwide is likely to impel the use of ferroalloys in the production of steel, which in turn will augment the overall industry dynamics.

Speaking of the negatives, strict legal and political regulations along with high costs are likely to hinder the market progression over the estimated timeline.

Geographical outlook

Analysts cite that Asia Pacific is likely to serve as a lucrative growth avenue for the worldwide ferroalloys market over the assessment period, owing to mounting production of steel and cast iron.

Meanwhile, Europe market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast duration 2021-2027, on account of large-scale production of industrial components across the region.

Summarizing the competitive scope

Prominent players swaying the global ferroalloys industry trends are Steel Authority of India Limited, China Minmetals Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, SC Feral S.r.l, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited., Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd., Samancor Chrome Ltd, Glencore plc, and Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

Global Ferroalloys Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ferrochrome

Ferro manganese

Ferro Silico Manganese

Ferrosilicon

Global Ferroalloys Market by Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Carbon & low alloy steel

Stainless steel

Alloy steel

Cast Iron

Others

Global Ferroalloys Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Ferroalloys Market by Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Steel Authority of India Limited

China Minmetals Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

SC Feral Srl

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited

Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd.

Samancor Chrome Ltd.

Glencore plc

Jindal Steel and Power Limited

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Ferroalloys Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Ferroalloys Market, by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Ferroalloys Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Ferroalloys Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Ferroalloys Market Dynamics

3.1. Ferroalloys Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Incessant production of steel around the world

3.1.1.2. Expansion of the steel sector

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Stringent Legal and Political Regulations

3.1.2.2. High cost

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising government initiatives for steel supply

Chapter 4. Global Ferroalloys Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Ferroalloys Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Ferroalloys Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Ferroalloys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Ferroalloys Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ferrochrome

5.4.2. Ferromanganese

5.4.3. Ferro Silico Manganese

5.4.4. Ferrosilicon

Chapter 6. Global Ferroalloys Market, by Application

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Ferroalloys Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Ferroalloys Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Ferroalloys Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Carbon & Low Alloy steel

6.3.2. Stainless Steel

6.3.3. Alloy Steel

6.3.4. Cast Iron

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Ferroalloys Market, Regional Analysis

