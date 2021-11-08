Sovrn Names Dominic Perkins as Managing Director of the UK and EU

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovrn has named Dominic Perkins as Managing Director of the UK and EU based out of Sovrn's London office. In his role, Dominic will have responsibilities for all business operations in the UK and Europe.

Perkins joins Sovrn with more than 25 years of digital advertising and online publishing experience, having worked with companies like Time Inc and Financial Times. He has a strong track record of using programmatic advertising, data and e-commerce to drive revenue and deliver customer success. Prior to Sovrn, Perkins served as Digital Advertising Strategy Director at Immediate Media, Head of Programmatic, Data and Video at Time Inc, and Publisher Solutions Director at Collective.

"We're proud to have Dom join Sovrn to lead the UK and grow our European business," said Eric Weinberg, President of Sovrn. "Dom's extensive digital publishing experience will enable Sovrn to better support our international customers and partners and expand our product offerings and geographic footprint."

"I am thrilled to be joining an innovative publisher focused technology company," said Dominic Perkins. "Throughout my career, I've worked for some great companies that have had a significant impact on publishers. I'm excited to build on that impact and with Sovrn's company culture, valuable publisher solutions, and customer focus, we have a strong foundation for growth."

Dominic also is active in the IAB, serving as a board member as well being part of the AOP (Association of Online Publishers) publisher steering committee. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Liverpool John Moores University.

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, San Diego and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across 40,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 300 million active consumers across more than 11 billion pageviews every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't.

Press contact: press@sovrn.com

Related Images











Image 1: Dominic Perkins, Managing Director, Sovrn









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment