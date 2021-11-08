Global Fast Food Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Dominos Pizza, Inspire Brands and McDonalds Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fast Food Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the fast food market and it is poised to grow by $87.27 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period. The report on the fast food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online presence of fast food vendors and changing consumer taste preferences.



The fast food market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fast food market is segmented as below:

By Product

Non-vegetarian fast food

Vegetarian fast food

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing demand for fast-casual food as one of the prime reasons driving the fast food market growth during the next few years.



The report on fast food market covers the following areas:

Fast food market sizing

Fast food market forecast

Fast food market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast food market vendors that include American Dairy Queen Corp., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the fast food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



