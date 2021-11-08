Automotive Glass Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.6% during 2021-2027.

This report on global automotive glass market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive glass market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application, technology, end-user, vehicle type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive glass market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

Asahi Glass

Corning

Fuyao Glass

Gentex

Hitachi Chemical

Magna

Nippon Sheet Glass

PGW

Polytronix

Saint-Gobain

SamvardhanaMotherson

Webasto

Xinyi Glass, Ltd.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Production

Government Initiatives towards Motor Vehicle Regulations

Growing Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

High Energy Utilisation for Manufacturing

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Product Type

Laminated

Tempered

Others

Market by Material Type

IR PVB

Metal Coated

Tinted

Others

Market by Application

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

Others

Market by Technology

Active Smart Glass

Suspended Particle

Electrochromic

Liquid Crystal

Passive Glass

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Market by End-User

OEMs

Aftermarket Suppliers

Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueir1r



