Automotive Glass Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.6% during 2021-2027.
This report on global automotive glass market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global automotive glass market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application, technology, end-user, vehicle type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automotive glass market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
List of Key Players
- Asahi Glass
- Corning
- Fuyao Glass
- Gentex
- Hitachi Chemical
- Magna
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- PGW
- Polytronix
- Saint-Gobain
- SamvardhanaMotherson
- Webasto
- Xinyi Glass, Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Vehicle Production
- Government Initiatives towards Motor Vehicle Regulations
- Growing Technological Advancements
Market Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
- High Energy Utilisation for Manufacturing
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Product Type
- Laminated
- Tempered
- Others
Market by Material Type
- IR PVB
- Metal Coated
- Tinted
- Others
Market by Application
- Windshield
- Sidelite
- Backlite
- Rear Quarter Glass
- Sideview Mirror
- Rearview Mirror
- Others
Market by Technology
- Active Smart Glass
- Suspended Particle
- Electrochromic
- Liquid Crystal
- Passive Glass
- Thermochromic
- Photochromic
Market by End-User
- OEMs
- Aftermarket Suppliers
Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueir1r