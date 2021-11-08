Insights on the Softgel Capsules Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Fuji Capsules, Sirio Pharma and Catalent Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin-based/Animal-based, Non-animal-based), By Application, By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical, CMO), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global softgel capsules market size is estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Softgel capsules are proven to be the choice of formulation for poorly soluble drugs and enhance absorption time of most drug molecules. Its advantages over tablets and other oral formulations have led to the increased adoption of softgel capsules across the globe. Ease of swallowing, taste masking, improved bioavailability, non-reactive, aesthetically appealing, and longer shelf life are the factors influencing its wide acceptance.



Leading players like Catalent, Eurocaps, and many others, are developing vegan capsules to broaden their vegan consumer base as softgel capsule segment registers nearly 40.0% of their overall revenue. Large Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Procter and Gamble, collaborate with leading Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) to provide cost-effective products in the highly competitive market. Research to develop oral vaccines to treat respiratory infection caused by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus has fueled the R&D of softgel manufacturers. Additionally, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins, have also surged the softgel market post-outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Softgel Capsules Market Report Highlights

The gelatin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its advantages over any other excipient in the excipient industry.

The vitamins and dietary supplements segment held the largest share in 2020 in the application outlook.

Nutraceutical held the largest revenue-generating segment in manufacturer market, owing to the Increasing awareness of health supplements among developing nations and growing number of production houses, and surge in sales due to Covid-19 pandemic.

North America held the largest share in the market due to the Improved production technology, presence of major players within the region and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Softgel capsules Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Numerous advantages over Tablets

3.4.1.2. Increased collaboration of market leaders with large pharma companies

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of manufacturing

3.5. Softgel capsules Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Softgel capsules: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Gelatin/ Animal based

4.1.2. Non Animal based

4.2. Softgel capsules Market Share, 2021 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Softgel capsules Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Gelatin/Animal based

4.5.1.1. Gelatin/Animal based Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Non - animal based

4.5.2.1. Non - animal based Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Softgel capsules: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Antacid and anti - flatulent preparations

5.1.2. Anti - anemic preparations

5.1.3. Anti - inflammatory drugs

5.1.4. Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs

5.1.5. Cough and cold preparations

5.1.6. Health supplement

5.1.7. Vitamin and dietary supplement

5.1.8. Pregnancy

5.2. Softgel capsules Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Softgel capsules Market by application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Antacid and anti - flatulent preparations

5.5.1.1. Antacid and anti - flatulent Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Anti - anemic preparations

5.5.2.1. Anti - anemic preparations Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Anti - inflammatory

5.5.3.1. Anti - inflammatory Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Antibiotic and antibacterial

5.5.4.1. Antibiotic and antibacterial Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.5. Cough and cold preparations

5.5.5.1. Cough and cold preparations Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.6. Health supplement

5.5.6.1. Health supplement Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.7. Vitamin and dietary supplement

5.5.7.1. Vitamin and dietary supplement Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.8. Pregnancy

5.5.8.1. Pregnancy Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Softgel capsules: Manufacturer Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.1.2. Nutraceutical Companies clips

6.1.3. Cosmeceutical Companies

6.1.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

6.2. Softgel capsules Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Softgel capsules Market by manufacturer Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1. Pharmaceutical companies

6.5.1.1. Pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Nutraceutical companies

6.5.2.1. Nutraceutical companies market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Cosmeceutical companies

6.5.3.1. Cosmeceutical companies market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

6.5.4.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations companies market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Softgel capsules Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Fuji Capsules Co Ltd

8.3.3.1. Company overview

8.3.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.4. Sirio Pharma

8.3.4.1. Company overview

8.3.4.2. Financial performance

8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. Captek

8.3.5.1. Company overview

8.3.5.2. Financial performance

8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.6. Patheon

8.3.6.1. Company overview

8.3.6.2. Financial performance

8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.7. Catalent

8.3.7.1. Company overview

8.3.7.2. Financial performance

8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.8. Eurocaps

8.3.8.1. Company overview

8.3.8.2. Financial performance

8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.9. Aenova

8.3.9.1. Company overview

8.3.9.2. Financial performance

8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.10. Capsugel

8.3.10.1. Company overview

8.3.10.2. Financial performance

8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.11. Procaps Laboratories

8.3.11.1. Company overview

8.3.11.2. Financial performance

8.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.12. Soft gel Technologies Inc.

8.3.12.1. Company overview

8.3.12.2. Financial performance

8.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd1sm3