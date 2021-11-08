Global Mobile Phone Insurance Markets, 2021-2027 - Focus on Physical Damage, Electronic Damage, Virus Protection, Data Protection, Theft Protection

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile phone insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during 2021-2027.
This report on global mobile phone insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global mobile phone insurance market by segmenting the market based on phone type, coverage, distributional channel, end-user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mobile phone insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
List of Key Players
- AIG
- Allianz Insurance
- AmTrust International Underwriters
- Apple
- AT&T
- AXA
- Deutsche Telekom
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
- Pier Insurance Managed Services
- Samsung Electronics
- SoftBank Corporation
- Sprint Corporation
- Telefonica Insurance S.A
- Verizon Communications
- Vodafone Group
- Xiaomi
- Orange
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Business Intelligence Tools
- Growing Smartphone Penetration
- Easing the Claiming Procedure
- Increasing Incidence of Phone Theft
Market Challenges
- Fraudulent Claims
- Complexities Associated with the Terms & Conditions
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Phone Type
- New Phone
- Refurbished
Market by Coverage
- Physical Damage
- Electronic Damage
- Virus Protection
- Data Protection
- Theft Protection
Market by Distributional Channel
- Mobile Operators
- Device OEMs
- Retailers
- Online
- Others
Market by End-User
- Corporate
- Personal
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnrnw7