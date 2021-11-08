Global Mobile Phone Insurance Markets, 2021-2027 - Focus on Physical Damage, Electronic Damage, Virus Protection, Data Protection, Theft Protection

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile phone insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during 2021-2027.

This report on global mobile phone insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global mobile phone insurance market by segmenting the market based on phone type, coverage, distributional channel, end-user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mobile phone insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

AIG

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust International Underwriters

Apple

AT&T

AXA

Deutsche Telekom

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

Pier Insurance Managed Services

Samsung Electronics

SoftBank Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Telefonica Insurance S.A

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group

Xiaomi

Orange

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Business Intelligence Tools

Growing Smartphone Penetration

Easing the Claiming Procedure

Increasing Incidence of Phone Theft

Market Challenges

Fraudulent Claims

Complexities Associated with the Terms & Conditions

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Phone Type

New Phone

Refurbished

Market by Coverage

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection

Theft Protection

Market by Distributional Channel

Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online

Others

Market by End-User

Corporate

Personal

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

