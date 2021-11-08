Feed Micronutrients Market to Hit $2.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global feed micronutrients market revenue is set to cross USD 2.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing high-quality meat & dairy products consumption for addressing micronutrient deficiencies and health problems is anticipated to drive the market statistics.

Key benefits including enhanced food absorption, weight gain coupled with improving overall animal health will significantly fuel the product demand. In addition, rising concern pertaining to surging expenditure on animal health maintenance with increasing disease outbreak will provide a strong business outlook for industry expansion.

Growing concern pertaining to major diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, microbial contamination, and chronic disease owing to nutritional deficiency in the feed will foster new opportunities for the industry landscape. Moreover, upsurge in the adoption of advanced animal husbandry practices for enabling faster timeframes for livestock and milk production will provide a positive scope for the product penetration.

Feed micronutrients market from manganese trace mineral is set to surpass USD 90 million by 2027. Manganese is fifth most abundant element available on the earth and plays a vital role in growth and fertility of farm animals. Manganese helps to enhance bone mineralization, reproductive ability, protein, and energy metabolism, particularly in poultry and swine livestock. Besides, increasing demand for manganese nutrients in young calves and lactating cows for increasing milk production along with optimum growth and development will foster the product demand.

Some major findings of the feed micronutrients market report include:

Wide applications of feed nutrients including prevention and cure of diseases, reducing mortality rates, and improving reproduction rates will support the market statistics.

Rapid expansion of the animal feed industry particularly in the developing economies such as China, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil are likely to create new growth opportunities for industry participants.

Favourable government regulations and norms particularly by REACH, CFIA, and FDA for preventing the usage of the synthetic additive and lessen the occurrence of micronutrient malnutrition will fuel industry expansion over the projected time period.

Swine livestock segment is projected to reach over USD 550 million by 2027 owing to special focus among farmers on providing growing pigs with trace minerals such as copper, iron, manganese, and zinc for various biochemical functions, including cellular development and energy metabolism, which lead to optimal health and immunity.

Major players in the feed micronutrients market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansion of product portfolio and mergers & acquisitions to cater to rising demand for trace minerals and vitamins in animal nutrition products.

Asia Pacific market and is anticipated to record over 6% CAGR through 2027 owing to strong focus on animal health and surging demand for dairy and meat-based food products across the major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 414 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Feed Micronutrients Market Forecasts By Product (Trace Minerals [Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Boron], Vitamins [Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Vitamin E, Carotenoids]), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

Feed micronutrients market from aquaculture application is set to register around 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Increasing adoption of aquaculture trace minerals (ATM) in aquafeed owing to superior bioavailability, better FCR, increased growth and immunity among farmed fish, and crustaceans will fuel the product adoption. Fish is considered one of the most important sources of vitamin A, iron, and zinc in human nutrition. Hence, animal feed manufacturers and farmers are making efforts to improve the micronutrient intake in fish to avoid deficiencies.

Middle East & Africa feed micronutrients market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.5% up to 2027. An upsurge in the micronutrients deficiencies coupled with significant inadequacies among the livestock across the region will support market expansion. Moreover, presence of scarce arable land and water supply coupled with growing government-sponsored initiatives to prevent malnutrition and micronutrients deficiencies among the regional population will provide a strong outlook for the business expansion.

