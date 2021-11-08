Global Homogenizers Market Report 2021: Growing Demand in Diary and Food & Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Homogenizers Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Homogenizers Market size was valued at USD 1,647.29 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,589.90 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2021 to 2028.



The Homogenizers Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Homogenizers Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Homogenizers Market Overview

The market is experiencing strong growth from the food and dairy processing sector, as they have been used to reduce the particle size and break down fat globules. Homogenizers offers excellent texture and viscosity to dairy and non-alcoholic beverages.

The shelf life of the food products is low, which results in rapid deterioration of the food quality, thus, the homogenizers come into the picture. These devices extend the shelf of perishable food products, which is extremely crucial for food manufacturers, distributors, and even retailers.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Homogenizers Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Homogenizers Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Homogenizers Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Homogenizers Market.



Key Players

Gea Group

Krones AG

Spx Flow Inc.

Netzsch Group

Microfluidics International Corporation

Bertoli Srl

Avestin Inc.

Milkotek-Hommak

Sonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Homogenizers Market Regional Insights

3.3 Global Homogenizers Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.4 Global Homogenizers Market, by Type (Usd Million)

3.5 Global Homogenizers Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.6 Future Market Opportunities

3.7 Global Market Split

3.8 Product Life Line



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Homogenizers Market Outlook

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand in Diary and Food Sector

4.2.2 Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost Associated With Homogenizers

4.3.2 Regulation of Homogenizers

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Technological Advances

4.5 the Impact of Covid-19

4.6 Porters Five Force Model



5 Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Ultrasonic

5.3 Pressure

5.4 Mechanical



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Food and Dairy

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Life Sciences and Biotechnology

6.5 Cosmetics

6.6 Others



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7.5.3 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

