India Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives - Forecast to 2027

The India prepaid cards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on India prepaid cards market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the India prepaid cards market by segmenting the market based on card type, purpose, vertical, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the India prepaid card market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

Axis Bank

Itz Cash

ICICI Bank

SBI

HDFC

PNB

Yes Bank

Sodexo

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Oxyigen

Hermes

India Transact Services

Western Union

Market Drivers

Rising Disposable Incomes

Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives

Developments in the E-Commerce Industry

Market Challenges

Unbanked and Underbanked Population

Fraudulent Attacks

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Card Type

Closed Loop Cards

Open Loop Cards

Market by Purpose

Payroll/ Incentive Cards

Travel Cards

General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

Remittance Cards

Others

Market by Vertical

Corporate/Organization

Retail

Government

Others

Market by Region

West and Central India

South India

North India

East India

