India Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Prepaid Cards Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India prepaid cards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on India prepaid cards market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the India prepaid cards market by segmenting the market based on card type, purpose, vertical, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the India prepaid card market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

  • Axis Bank
  • Itz Cash
  • ICICI Bank
  • SBI
  • HDFC
  • PNB
  • Yes Bank
  • Sodexo
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Oxyigen
  • Hermes
  • India Transact Services
  • Western Union

Market Drivers

  • Rising Disposable Incomes
  • Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives
  • Developments in the E-Commerce Industry

Market Challenges

  • Unbanked and Underbanked Population
  • Fraudulent Attacks

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Card Type

  • Closed Loop Cards
  • Open Loop Cards

Market by Purpose

  • Payroll/ Incentive Cards
  • Travel Cards
  • General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards
  • Remittance Cards
  • Others

Market by Vertical

  • Corporate/Organization
  • Retail
  • Government
  • Others

Market by Region

  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • North India
  • East India

