Global Web Performance Markets Report 2021-2027 - Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Performance Market (2021-2027) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Web Performance Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.67 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Certain factors such as the emergence of the eCommerce industry, proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the internet, growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services have been driving the overall Web Performance market growth.

The rising adoption of web performance by highly regulated industries is creating opportunities across a wide range of business segments. The growing incidences of cyber-attacks and the security breaches on the organization's websites also drive market growth.



On the flip side, the lack of awareness about web performance and budget concerns for SMEs may hinder market growth and hamper the market's business-critical functions.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Akamai Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus, Cloudflare, CA Technologies, ZenQ, Netmagic Solutions, CDNetworks, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of the Ecommerce Industry

The proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media on the Web

Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites

Restraints

Budget Constraints for SMEs

Opportunities

Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

Demand for Mobile Web Performance Solutions

Challenges

High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Solutions for the End-Users

Lack of Awareness About Web Performance Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Web Performance Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Web Performance Monitoring

6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization

6.2.3 Web Performance Testing

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Implementation Services

6.3.3 Managed Services



7 Global Web Performance Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Global Web Performance Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Global Web Performance Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom and IT

9.3 Government

9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Logistics and Transportation

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Retail

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Healthcare

9.11 Others



10 Global Web Performance Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akamai Technologies

12.2 Dynatrace

12.3 Micro Focus

12.4 IBM

12.5 F5 Networks

12.6 CA Technologies

12.7 Neustar

12.8 New Relic

12.9 Cloudflare

12.10 Cavisson

12.11 Netmagic Solutions

12.12 CDNetworks

12.13 ZenQ

12.14 Thousandeyes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56l8ob