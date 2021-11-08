Global Web Performance Markets Report 2021-2027 - Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Performance Market (2021-2027) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Web Performance Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.67 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Certain factors such as the emergence of the eCommerce industry, proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the internet, growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services have been driving the overall Web Performance market growth.
The rising adoption of web performance by highly regulated industries is creating opportunities across a wide range of business segments. The growing incidences of cyber-attacks and the security breaches on the organization's websites also drive market growth.
On the flip side, the lack of awareness about web performance and budget concerns for SMEs may hinder market growth and hamper the market's business-critical functions.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Akamai Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus, Cloudflare, CA Technologies, ZenQ, Netmagic Solutions, CDNetworks, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth of the Ecommerce Industry
- The proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media on the Web
- Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites
Restraints
- Budget Constraints for SMEs
Opportunities
- Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals
- Demand for Mobile Web Performance Solutions
Challenges
- High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Solutions for the End-Users
- Lack of Awareness About Web Performance Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Web Performance Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Web Performance Monitoring
6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization
6.2.3 Web Performance Testing
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Implementation Services
6.3.3 Managed Services
7 Global Web Performance Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8 Global Web Performance Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Global Web Performance Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom and IT
9.3 Government
9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Logistics and Transportation
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Retail
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.10 Healthcare
9.11 Others
10 Global Web Performance Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & funding
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Akamai Technologies
12.2 Dynatrace
12.3 Micro Focus
12.4 IBM
12.5 F5 Networks
12.6 CA Technologies
12.7 Neustar
12.8 New Relic
12.9 Cloudflare
12.10 Cavisson
12.11 Netmagic Solutions
12.12 CDNetworks
12.13 ZenQ
12.14 Thousandeyes
