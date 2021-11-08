Global infection prevention market size to accrue USD 54.63 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide infection prevention market size, valued at USD 43.23 billion in 2020, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over 2021-2027 and subsequently accrue USD 54.63 billion by the forecast period-end.

The document entails Porter’s Five Force assessment and PEST analysis to help businesses gauge the level of competition and venture deeper into the industry. Moreover, it offers holistic profiles of the major companies, inclusive of product/serving offerings, basic information, financials, to aid new entrants and other stakeholders in making well-informed decisions.

The growth can be ascribed to rising pervasiveness of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), booming elderly population which is susceptible to such infections, and increasing government investments in healthcare. Additionally, rising use of E-beam sterilization is expected to boost market growth throughout the projection period.

According to a UN research, the global geriatric population count, those aged 60 and above, was 962 million in 2017 and is anticipated to quadruple by 2050, reaching around 2.1 billion. This increase is anticipated to augment the demand for infection prevention and control solutions in the upcoming years.

Elaborating on the Covid-19 impact, the pandemic has infused substantial growth in global prevention industry as governments all across the world are actively engaged in supporting their country's healthcare. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US government announced a USD 2.1 billion investment in September 2021 to strengthen infection prevention and control methods for the general public and healthcare professionals in the nation.

For the unversed, infection prevention strategies or procedures are employed to limit the likelihood of bacteria entering the body and causing harm.

Speaking of challenges in this domain, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants are likely to hamper the remuneration scope over the study period.

Regional landscape outlook

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global infection prevention market. Expert analysts cite that North America currently accounts for a sizeable portion of the overall industry share, owing to escalating demand for disinfection & sterilization products for addressing the high prevalence of HAIs, especially in the U.S.

As cited in an article published by NCBI, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates around 1.7 million individuals admitted to hospitals have hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) each year, implying a strong demand for prevention solutions in the country.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is poised to amass notable returns by the year 2027, mainly due to rising aging population vulnerable to hospital-related infections.

Global Infection Prevention Market, by Product Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Disinfectors

Sterilization Equipment

Others

Global Infection Prevention Market, by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals Company

Others

Global Infection Prevention Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Infection Prevention Market Major Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Matachana Group

MMM Group

Belimed AG

3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Cantel Medical Corporation

Getinge AB

Steris plc

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Infection Prevention Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Infection Prevention Market, by Product type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Infection Prevention Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infection Prevention Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infection Prevention Market Dynamics

3.1. Infection Prevention Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

3.1.1.2. Increasing government investments in healthcare

3.1.1.3. Increasing geriatric population

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing in usage of E-beam sterilization

Chapter 4. Global Infection Prevention Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Infection Prevention Market, by Product type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Infection Prevention Market by Product type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Infection Prevention Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Infection Prevention Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sterilization Equipment

5.4.2. Disinfectors

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Infection Prevention Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Infection Prevention Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Infection Prevention Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Infection Prevention Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceuticals Company

6.4.2. Hospitals

6.4.3. Clinics

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Infection Prevention Market, Regional Analysis

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control market size is set to witness tremendous growth over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the numerous ongoing COVID-19 efforts across the world. Personal protective equipment includes helmets, protective clothing, face shields, gloves, facemasks, goggles, respirators, and other equipment that are specifically designed to safeguard their wearers from injury or from contracting infection or diseases. From a regional perspective, the North America PPE for infection control market is expected to witness distinguished growth. The region is slated to witness a 7.4% CAGR over 2019-2026. Increasing occurrence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is likely to lead this growth. Additionally, high disposable income and awareness among population coupled with the region’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and facilities are expected to facilitate this growth.

