Nancy Valente, M.D. Joins Myovant Sciences’ Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Nancy Valente, M.D. as an independent member of the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Valente is a renowned expert in hematology and oncology drug development with over 20 years of experience leading global development programs at Genentech/Roche and other leading pharmaceutical companies involving novel first-in-class molecules. In addition to her Board appointment, Dr. Valente will chair the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and be a member of the Audit Committee.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Valente to our Board,” said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “Her deep experience in drug development and impressive track record leading teams through successful regulatory approvals will be invaluable as Myovant continues to build its pipeline through lifecycle management and potential business development to enable long-term sustainable growth.”

In her most recent role, Dr. Valente was Senior Vice President and Co-lead for Global Product Development, Oncology, Hematology Development Therapeutic Area at Roche. In this role, she was responsible for setting the strategy for the department, clinical development, collaboration activities, and budget management. She played a critical role in the development of new therapies for patients with serious illnesses, including the approvals of GAZYVA®, VENCLEXTA®, POLIVY®, and HEMLIBRA®. Previously, she held various positions with increasing responsibilities at Genentech and then at Roche after Genentech was acquired by Roche, including Vice President for Global Product Development for Oncology, Hematology Franchise and Senior Group Medical Director, Leader for Hematology Development. Prior to Genentech, she served in senior-level positions at Anosys, Inc. and Coulter Pharmaceutical, Inc. Dr. Valente has held academic positions at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) where her most recent role was Assistant Adjunct Clinical Professor of Medicine specializing in breast cancer. Dr. Valente received her medical degree from the University of Missouri and completed her internal medicine training at Oregon Health & Science University, followed by fellowships in Hematology at Stanford University and Oncology at UCSF.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors of Myovant Sciences,” said Dr. Valente. “Myovant has had tremendous success conducting global clinical trials that resulted in three regulatory approvals and product launches within the past 12 months. I look forward to supporting Myovant as it embarks on its exciting next phase of growth in expanding its pipeline and portfolio for patients who need new and effective treatment options.”

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant Sciences has two FDA-approved products. ORGOVYX® (relugolix) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 as the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and relugolix is also under regulatory review in Europe for men with advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) was approved in 2021 in the U.S. as MYFEMBREE® as the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, and by the European Commission and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency as RYEQO® for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age. Myovant Sciences filed a supplemental New Drug Application for MYFEMBREE for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, which was accepted for review by the FDA in September 2021. MYFEMBREE is also being assessed for the prevention of pregnancy. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant Sciences’ majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements reflecting Myovant Sciences’ expectations, including but not limited to: statements regarding Myovant’s building of its pipeline through lifecycle management and potential business development to enable long-term sustainable growth and Myovant's expansion of its pipeline and portfolio for patients who need new and effective treatment options.

Myovant Sciences’ forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors known and unknown that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Myovant Sciences cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect Myovant Sciences’ operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties listed in Myovant Sciences’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Myovant Sciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 26, 2021, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented, or superseded from time to time. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Myovant Sciences’ management to predict all risk factors, nor can Myovant Sciences assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Myovant Sciences undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Crowe

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 781-9106

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Albert Liao

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 410-3055

media@myovant.com