Leasing Is Now Underway for the New Parkside Workforce Housing Complex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestwick Development is now leasing apartment homes at the all-new Parkside Community designed as workforce and affordable housing. The community is located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just steps from the Atlanta Beltline in the city’s burgeoning Westside. Parkside offers 182 apartment homes with open and spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans in two midrise contemporary buildings. For leasing information https://parksideqy.com/ or call: 678.904.8733.

Parkside was developed to meet Atlanta’s growing need for affordable housing. Within the community, 15% of the homes are available to residents whose income is at 70% of the Average Median Income (AMI) for the area. The remaining homes will be rented to those whose income is at 50-60% of AMI.

The project has been partially funded with $2M from the City of Atlanta’s Beltline Tax Allocation District (TAD) and a $22M bond from Invest Atlanta, the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta as well as additional financing through Enterprise Community Development, Sugar Creek Capital, Bellwether Enterprise and Georgia DCA.

"The mission of Prestwick Development is to support community initiatives that enhance stability and long-term growth,” said Jody Tucker, CEO of Development. “Parkside fulfills our mission by providing high-quality affordable housing in a neighborhood that needs rent stabilization in order to continue to thrive as a diverse and culturally dynamic community.”

MORE ABOUT LIFE AT PARKSIDE

Homes are leasing now and will be available for occupancy in November. The one, two and three-bedroom floorplans are priced from $736 a month to $1452 a month. Many homes enjoy balconies and walk-in closets. All apartments feature upscale finishes including granite countertops, GE Energy Star Appliances with black surfaces, wood-style flooring in living areas and carpeting in bedrooms, as well as washer/dryer connections. Community amenities include a fitness center, a wellness room, a business center, a playground, bike storage and first-floor retail space. The community is adjacent to Madison Park and is just steps from the new Westside Park and The Beltline. It is directly across the street from the future Microsoft Quarry Yards Project. Residents will enjoy easy access to robust shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as its proximity to the area universities and the Bankhead MARTA Station.



About Prestwick Development

Based in Atlanta, GA, Prestwick Development has been creating communities that inspire and serve residents and neighborhoods. Established in 2008, Prestwick’s exceptional reputation is the result of its vision for new urbanist ideas and high-profile developments that are changing the face of urban and suburban landscapes throughout the South. The Company is led by an experienced team with a diverse background in development, construction, city government and community outreach. Prestwick also includes a Construction Division that delivers unique, high-quality multifamily projects for Market Rate, Affordable Housing, LIHTC, and Renovations.

To date Prestwick has developed 45 projects representing over $500 million in investment. Its communities include Parkside, 55 Milton, The Adrian, and The Eddy at Riverview Landing.

For more information or to learn about investing in Prestwick Development visit www.prestwickdevelopment.com or call 404.949.3889.

