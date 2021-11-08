Ascendant Resources Signs Definitive Mining Concession Contract for Its Lagoa Salgada Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that on October 28, 2021 it has signed with the Portuguese Government, through the General Directorate for Energy and Geology (DGEG), the definitive mining concession contract for its Lagoa Salgada VMS project in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal. A summary of the main legal and contractual obligations of the Contract are highlighted below.



An initial contract term for 20 years renewable for two extension periods of 15 years each;

Two distinct phases for work development are defined. Phase 1 having a duration of six (6) years from signing to present and get approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and in Phase 2, to start within nine (9) years of signing to commence the exploitation of the mineral deposits and to build an ore treatment industrial facility (mill);

During Phase 1, Ascendant plans to execute all necessary exploration and other works that aim to contribute to the improved knowledge of their mineral deposits and improve resources through the delivery of an NI 43-101 Feasibility Study during 2022 which will define the planned development and economic potential of the Lagoa Salgada project;

Phase 2 can occur simultaneously to Phase 1, if it proves to be technically feasible and provided that the necessary authorizations and approvals are obtained;

The contract stipulates a 3% royalty on the value at the mouth of the mine of mining products or concentrates shipped or used, being those divided in: 2/3 being paid to the DGEG and 1/3 being paid to the Municipalities where the project is located;

The company is required to outline its reclamation plans and minimization of the environmental impact of the operation within 5 (five) years after the start of exploration program, corresponding to 10% of the financial charges foreseen for the execution of safety plans, environmental protection, management of waste and the landscape recovery and integration plan contained in the mining plan approved by the DGEG, and may not be less than €1,000,000.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Ascendant stated, “We are extremely pleased with the signing of the definitive mining concession contract as this represents another major milestone for continuing development of the Lagoa Salgada Project. We would like to thank the Portuguese Government for their ongoing support of Lagoa Salgada and the mining sector overall. We look forward to moving Lagoa Salgada to the next stage of its development and expect the project will be an important contributor for the region and country's social-economic development.”

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the Northern Zone; and 4.42 million tones of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 10,700ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A., a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country's mining sector. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact: Mark Brennan Nicholas Campbell, CFA CEO, Executive Chairman, Founder Manager, Corporate Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-905-630-0148 mbrennan@ascendantresources.com ncampbell@ascendantresources.com

