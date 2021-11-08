Global White Cement Markets, 2021-2027 - Increasing Innovation & Rapid Demand for Aesthetics in the Construction Industry

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Cement Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white cement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global white cement market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global white cement market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the white cement market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Rapid Demand for Aesthetics in the Construction Industry
  • Rise in Demand in Decorative Applications
  • Increasing Innovation

Market Challenges

  • High Production Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Type

  • White Portland Cement
  • White Masonry Cement
  • Others

Market by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Infrastructure

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players

  • Cementir Holding
  • Birla White (Ultra Tech)
  • JK Cement
  • Cemex
  • CimsaCimento
  • SOTACIB
  • Ras Al-Khaimah Co.
  • Federal White Cement
  • Saveh White Cement Co

