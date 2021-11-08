Global White Cement Markets, 2021-2027 - Increasing Innovation & Rapid Demand for Aesthetics in the Construction Industry

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Cement Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global white cement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global white cement market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global white cement market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the white cement market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rapid Demand for Aesthetics in the Construction Industry

Rise in Demand in Decorative Applications

Increasing Innovation

Market Challenges

High Production Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Type

White Portland Cement

White Masonry Cement

Others

Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players

Cementir Holding

Birla White (Ultra Tech)

JK Cement

Cemex

CimsaCimento

SOTACIB

Ras Al-Khaimah Co.

Federal White Cement

Saveh White Cement Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wguo97