Electronic Data Interchange Software Market to rise at 10.7% CAGR till 2027; Growing Emphasis on Enterprise Operational Efficiency to Spur Innovation: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide electronic data interchange (EDI) software market size is projected to arrive at USD 3,451.3 million by 2028, showing a CAGR of 10.7% during the conjecture time frame. Expanding appropriation of EDI arrangements in the medical care area will go about as one of the essential variables driving the development of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, named “Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cloud Based, and On-Premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Financial Services, High-Tech/ Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and Others (Telecom, etc.), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”.

Electronic data interchange software encourages the virtual transmission of data between colleagues, eliminating the requirement for paper-based information trade. In the medical care area, where a lot of information is created every day, EDI programming can empower the productive exchange of data between medical services foundations, experts, and patients. The advantages of this innovation have been significantly more complemented during the current COVID-19 pandemic as EDI is helping medical care experts to convey administrations to patients other than those experiencing COVID-19. For example, in April 2021, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, the main emergency clinic chain in India, joined forces with Dunzo, a day in and day out online stage, to give fundamental medications to anticipating moms and their babies at the doorstep. Accordingly, the reception of EDI arrangements is probably going to get supported in the midst of the current wellbeing emergency.

Electronic Data Interchange Software Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 10.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 3451.3 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1547.2 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Product Type; Industry; and Regional; Growth Drivers Financial & Operational Feasibility of EDI to Stoke Demand from SMEs Speedy Growth of E-Commerce Industry to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific



Pitfalls & Challenges Threat of Application Programming Interface (API) as a Substitute for EDI to Inhibit Growth

Leading Driver

Financial & Operational Feasibility of EDI to Stoke Demand from SMEs

An unmistakable factor driving the electronic information trade programming market development is the monetary and operational benefits offered by EDI answers for little and medium undertakings (SMEs). These ventures need to work on limited spending plans and have a solid necessity for productive systems to direct business in a savvy way. Since EDI helps in accomplishing these objectives, its interest in SMEs is consistently developing. For instance, as EDI exchanges are finished electronically and promptly, they wipe out the costs that are regularly caused regarding paper writing material, delivering expenses, and work. Regulatory expenses are likewise shunned as the capacity of data is virtual, eliminating the need to spend on extra room. Also, the exact following of requests through paper-based cycles is dreary and profoundly wasteful. EDI programming can work on these undertakings and enhance inventory network activities, permitting SMEs to finish projects on schedule and convey the most noteworthy consumer loyalty. Subsequently, electronic information trade programming can considerably improve the benefit of SMEs in a limited capacity to focus time.

Regional Insights

Speedy Growth of E-Commerce Industry to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific has grown exponentially in the past few years, underpinned by rapid economic development in India and China. As a result, the demand for technologies boosting supply-chain efficiencies has surged, laying the foundation for the EDI software market growth in the region. Additionally, expansion of manufacturing activities and governmental support to industrial digitization will further propel the regional market.

North America is expected to dominate the electronic data interchange software market share during the forecast period on account of active uptake of advanced EDI technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 896.4 million. In Europe, the key market driver will be the strong presence of EDI solutions providers in the region.

As per the report, the global market value stood at USD 1,547.2 million in 2021. The other highlights of the report include:

Granular investigation of the different market drivers and patterns;

Nitty-gritty investigation of the market limitations;

Minuscule assessment of the territorial elements of the market;

An exhaustive assessment of the serious scene of the market; and

An exhaustive appraisal of all the market portions.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Next-Gen Integrated EDI Solutions to Animate Competition

The competitive landscape of this Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market is being increasingly characterized by activities of key players focusing on developing cutting-edge EDI solutions with wide applicability. In pursuit of this end, companies are collaborating with each other and broadening their sales horizons by diversifying their offerings.

Industry Developments:

June 2021: MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources.

MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources. May 2021: DiCentral Corporation, a supply chain management specialist, collaborated with Tokyo-based Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C). The partnership will allow NI+C to augment its EDI capabilities to meet the rising demand for supply chain automation and outsourced B2B integration.

