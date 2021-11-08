Global Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market Size, Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyimide monomer (IMIDE) market has been estimated to be USD 2,885.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,912.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period in the COVID-19 period.

However, without the COVID-19 impact, the polyimide monomer (IMIDE) market has been expected to be at USD 3,092.1 million in 2020 and USD 6,711.9 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 10.2%.



Polyimide polymers are derived from imide monomers, a functional group composed of two groups of acyls. Imides are mainly used for various applications in the manufacturing of high-strength polymers. The main raw materials used for the manufacture of imides are anhydrides, dicarboxylic acid, ammonia, and some amines. Polyimide and imide polymers contain imide groups and are polymers with high thermal stability.



Polyimides are a group of extremely strong synthetic monomers that are exceptionally resistant to chemicals and heat. In many industrial applications, these materials have the ability to replace steel and glass. These materials are lightweight and are typically used to minimize the overall weight and achieve higher fuel efficiency in aircraft.



The growing use of polyimide monomer in electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries, is driving the growth of the market. Increasing use of electric vehicles, increasing consumption of consumer electronic products, and growing automotive industry, along with rising per capita disposable income, are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Polyimide monomer materials are substituting the conventional materials used in the production of automobiles, as polymers help in reducing the weight of the vehicle. Rising investments in the aerospace & defense sector are further accelerating the growth of the market.



The competitive scenario highlights the performance of major companies operating in this market. This includes detailed profiling of major companies and their competitive benchmarking. Product profiling provides key information including products/solutions offered, key developments, company performances, and strategies adopted in recent years.



The major companies profiled in the market include Daken Chemical Limited, Feiming Chemical Limited, Evonik Fibres GmbH, IKSONIC Group, Kaneka Corporation, JFE Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs, Ottokemi, SABIC, Solvay S.A., and others.

These companies have adopted product development, expansion, and merger strategies to consolidate their market position amid intense competition in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Abstract



2 Market Introduction



3. Research Practice



4 Key Related Data

4.1 Competitive Positioning

4.1.1 Product Positioning

4.1.2 Regional Reach Positioning

4.2 Major Investments in the Last Five Years by Global Players

4.3 Key Industry Trends in Major Countries

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Germany

4.3.4 India

4.3.5 China

4.4 Technological Advancement

4.5 Guidelines/ Regulations

4.6 Covid- 19 Impact on Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market

4.6.1 U.S.

4.6.2 Canada

4.6.3 UK

4.6.4 Germany

4.6.5 France

4.6.6 Italy

4.6.7 Spain

4.6.8 China

4.6.9 India

4.6.10 Japan

4.7 Pricing Trend Analysis With Forecast



5 Impact Factor Analysis

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Polyimide and Imide Polymers For Electronic Applications

5.1.1.2 Polyimide Monomers Are Substituting the Conventional Materials Used in the Production of Automobiles

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Polyimide

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand in End-Use Industries

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 High Level of Technical Competency Involved in the Processing of Polyimide

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Market Development Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Agreements, Partnership & Collaborations (2015-2020)

6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2020)



7 Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyimide

7.3 Polyetherimide

7.4 Polyamideimides

7.5 Others



8 Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoplastic

8.3 Thermosetting



9 Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Resins

9.3 Films

9.4 Fibers

9.5 Others



10 Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market, by End-user Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electrical & Electronics

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Transportation

10.6 Others



11 Polyimide Monomer (Imide) Market, Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction



12 Company Profiles

SABIC

Kaneka Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries

Daken Chemical Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd.

Solver Polyimide

Feiming Chemical Limited

Taimide Tech Inc.

Monomer-Polymer

Dajac Labs

Jfe Chemical Corporation

