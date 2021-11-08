Outlook on the Cellular IoT Gateway Global Market to 2025 - 5th Edition Report

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market analyses the latest developments on the cellular router, gateway and modem market. This strategic research report provides you with more than 130 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the Report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 33 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors.

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices.

Price comparisons between IoT gateway vendors.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

Key Questions Answered:

Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT gateways?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the cellular IoT gateway market?

How does the IoT gateway market differ between regions?

Which M2M/IoT applications are suitable for the cellular IoT gateway form factor?

How will 5G NR affect the IoT gateway market?

Which cellular IoT module vendors are also active on this market?

How will the cellular IoT gateway market evolve over the next five years?

The publisher defines cellular IoT gateways as standalone devices intended for connecting machines to a cellular network. These include primarily general-purpose cellular routers, gateways and modems that are enclosed in a chassis with external power supply, no display and at least one input/output port. Trackers, telematics devices and other specialised devices are excluded from this report.

The publisher has found that more than 3.7 million IoT gateways were sold globally during 2020 at a total market value of approximately US$ 1.01 billion, roughly flat from the previous year. The Americas is the largest geographical market, accounting for about US$ 546 million. The average selling price in the region is significantly higher compared to other markets, primarily due to a higher share of feature-rich, high-speed 4G LTE devices in the product mix.

The market value of the European and Asia-Pacific regions accounted for US$ 254 million and US$ 184 million respectively. The publisher forecasts that shipments of cellular IoT gateways will grow at a CAGR of 14.4 percent in the next five years to reach 7.2 million units in 2025. The publisher ranks US-based Cradlepoint as the market leader with an estimated US$ 260 million in annual revenues from IoT gateway sales (adjusted for comparability due to the company's subscription model). Cisco is the second largest provider with an estimated US$_100 million in annual revenues.

Top players further include Sierra Wireless, Digi International and Teltonika Networks, which generated an estimated US$ 91 million, US$ 69 million and US$ 49 million respectively from the sales of cellular IoT gateways. The top five vendors held a combined market share of about 56 percent.

Other vendors with a significant presence in the cellular IoT gateway market are Robustel, InHand Networks, Peplink, HMS Networks and MultiTech. Close to all the top ten cellular IoT gateway vendors shipped more than 100,000 devices in the year. Notable vendors further include Systech, Casa Systems and Lantronix in North America, Hongdian, Four-Faith, Milesight IoT and Moxa in the Asia-Pacific region, and Advantech, Matrix Electronica, NetModule, Westermo, Eurotech, Thales and Option in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 IoT networking and technologies



2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market forecasts

2.1.1 The embedded cellular IoT module market and vendor market shares

2.1.2 Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

2.1.3 The cellular IoT gateway market and vendor market shares

2.1.4 Cellular IoT gateway market analysis and forecasts

2.2 Market trends

2.2.1 IoT gateway vendors become first to launch 5G devices for IoT use cases

2.2.2 Private cellular networks to expand the addressable market for IoT gateways

2.2.3 Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

2.2.4 Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradability

2.2.5 Sales were impacted markedly by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

2.2.6 Pace of M&A activity is picking up from low levels



3 Company profiles and strategies

3.1 Cellular IoT gateway vendors

3.1.1 ADLINK Technology

3.1.2 Advantech

3.1.3 Belden

3.1.4 CalAmp

3.1.5 Casa Systems

3.1.6 Cisco

3.1.7 Connected IO

3.1.8 Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

3.1.9 Digi International

3.1.10 Encore Networks

3.1.11 Eurotech

3.1.12 Four-Faith Communication Technology

3.1.13 HMS Networks

3.1.14 Hongdian

3.1.15 InHand Networks

3.1.16 INSYS Microelectronics

3.1.17 Lantronix

3.1.18 Matrix Electronica

3.1.19 MB Connect Line

3.1.20 MC Technologies

3.1.21 Milesight IoT

3.1.22 Moxa

3.1.23 MultiTech

3.1.24 NetModule

3.1.25 Option (Crescent)

3.1.26 Peplink

3.1.27 RAD

3.1.28 Red Lion

3.1.29 Robustel

3.1.30 Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

3.1.31 Systech Corporation

3.1.32 Teltonika Networks

3.1.33 Westermo

3.2 Cellular IoT module vendors

3.2.1 Cheerzing

3.2.2 China Mobile IoT

3.2.3 Fibocom

3.2.4 Gosuncn WeLink

3.2.5 MeiG Smart Technology

3.2.6 Neoway

3.2.7 Nordic Semiconductor

3.2.8 Quectel

3.2.9 Sierra Wireless

3.2.10 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

3.2.11 Telit

3.2.12 Thales

3.2.13 u-blox

3.2.14 Other cellular IoT module vendors

