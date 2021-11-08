Global Processed Avocado Market Report 2021: Broadening of Food Habits & Growing Cosmetic Applications - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Avocado Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global processed avocado market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global processed avocado market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global processed avocado market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the processed avocado market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Rising disposable incomes
  • Broadening of food habits
  • Growing cosmetic applications

Market Challenges

  • Availability of alternatives
  • Strict trade regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Product Type

  • Guacamole
  • Avocado Oil
  • Frozen Avocado
  • Avocado Sauce
  • Others

Market by Application

  • Food and Beverages
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Market by Distribution Channel

  • Traditional Retail
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • Wholly
  • Yucatan
  • Sabra
  • PL
  • Calvio
  • Salud Food Group
  • Olivado Group
  • Spectrum organics
  • Grupo Industrial Batellero
  • Sesajal
  • The Village Press

