Global Telemedicine Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases / Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services / Growing Technological Advancements

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemedicine Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% during 2021-2027.

This report on global telemedicine market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global telemedicine market by segmenting the market based on component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the telemedicine market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services

Growing Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

Poor Infrastructure and Technological Barriers

Healthcare Fraud

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Market by Communication Technology

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Market by Hosting Type

Cloud-Based and Web-Based

On-Premises

Market by Application

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Teleneurology

Telepsychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Market by End-User

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qbsy9