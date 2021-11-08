Global Telemedicine Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases / Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services / Growing Technological Advancements

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemedicine Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% during 2021-2027.

This report on global telemedicine market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global telemedicine market by segmenting the market based on component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the telemedicine market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

List of Key Players

  • Aerotel Medical Systems
  • Allscripts Healthcare LLC
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
  • American Well Corporation
  • Biotelemetry Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Teladoc Health Inc.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services
  • Growing Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

  • Poor Infrastructure and Technological Barriers
  • Healthcare Fraud

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Component

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

Market by Communication Technology

  • Video Conferencing
  • mHealth Solutions
  • Others

Market by Hosting Type

  • Cloud-Based and Web-Based
  • On-Premises

Market by Application

  • Teleconsultation and Telementoring
  • Medical Education and Training
  • Teleradiology
  • Telecardiology
  • Teleneurology
  • Telepsychiatry
  • Tele-Dermatology
  • Others

Market by End-User

  • Providers
  • Patients
  • Payers
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

