Global Telemedicine Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases / Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services / Growing Technological Advancements

The "Telemedicine Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% during 2021-2027.
This report on global telemedicine market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global telemedicine market by segmenting the market based on component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the telemedicine market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
List of Key Players
- Aerotel Medical Systems
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC
- AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
- American Well Corporation
- Biotelemetry Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Medtronic Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Teladoc Health Inc.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Adoption Rate of Tele-Homecare Services
- Growing Technological Advancements
Market Challenges
- Poor Infrastructure and Technological Barriers
- Healthcare Fraud
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Market by Communication Technology
- Video Conferencing
- mHealth Solutions
- Others
Market by Hosting Type
- Cloud-Based and Web-Based
- On-Premises
Market by Application
- Teleconsultation and Telementoring
- Medical Education and Training
- Teleradiology
- Telecardiology
- Teleneurology
- Telepsychiatry
- Tele-Dermatology
- Others
Market by End-User
- Providers
- Patients
- Payers
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
