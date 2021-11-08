ProVen VCT plc: Statement re Intention to Fundraise

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(together the "Companies" and each being a “Company”)

New offers for subscription (the "Offer")

08 November 2021

The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch offers for subscription to raise up to a total of £40 million (with each Company intending to raise up to £20 million) together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £40 million (being up to £20 million for each Company).

A prospectus with full details of the proposed offers for subscription will be published in due course.

