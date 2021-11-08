Global Payment Processing Solutions Market (2020 to 2025) - by Payment Mode, Vertical and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market (2020-2025) by Payment Mode, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 41.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 64.41 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.



Market Dynamics



Increasing preference of customers for online shopping has compelled retailers to opt for payment processing solutions. These solutions help retailers to curb the risk of fraudulent transactions and improve customer service. Payment processing solutions are using machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, which are acting as an anti-fraud tool. Furthermore, these solutions can be easily integrated with the Point of Sale (POS) systems, thereby propelling the market growth.

The growth of ecommerce is driven by the rapid technology adoption, which is led by the rising use of devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and access to the internet through 4G, 5G, and so on. The constant acceleration of ecommerce supports the use of e-Payments and brings about significant benefits. E-Payments help overcome the complicated and costly process of physically collecting cash for a product purchased or sold online.



Recent Developments

1. In April 2019, SolarWinds enhanced its SolarWinds MSP product portfolio by adding patch management for Mac capabilities. This capability is embedded with built-in checks and automated maintenance tasks, including a unique managed patch solution, and the ability to use templates or custom scripts, thereby, offering a seamless experience for monitoring, managing, and protecting Mac devices across customer environments.

2. In February 2019, IBM partnered with Qualys to integrate Qualys's patch management solution with IBM's X-Force Red's vulnerability management services. This integration is expected to enable IBM to automate vulnerability prioritization and patching, which will reduce the time for vulnerability remediation.

3. In September 2018, PayU Group entered into a partnership with PhonePe to increase its online merchant database in India. This partnership intends to offer a better payment experience for the increasing digital-savvy merchants as well as consumers.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Adyen N.V., Alipay.com, Amazon Payments Inc., Authorize.Net, BillingTree, BlueSnap Inc., CCBill, LLC, Computer Services, Inc., Due Inc., First Data Corporation, Flagship Merchant Services, Square Inc., Stripe, Total System Services, Inc., Visa Inc., Wirecard AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



