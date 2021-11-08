Pioneer Landscape Centers Optimizes Commercial and Residential Distribution Operations with Descartes Routing Solution

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Denver-based Pioneer Landscape Centers, a leading distributor of landscape and hardscape materials in Colorado and Arizona, is improving the efficiency of its distribution operations for commercial and residential customers using Descartes’ route planning solution.



“At Pioneer, providing an industry-leading customer experience isn’t just about truck efficiency and on-time delivery. It’s also about creating a fast, frictionless experience from the moment an order is placed until the moment it is delivered,” said Paul Tudor, President of Pioneer. “By integrating the Descartes solution with our new, homegrown point-of-sales system and dispatch system, known as Pioneer OS, we’re able to provide dispatchers a unified view of all restock and customer delivery requests, dramatically reduce dispatching time, and efficiently route our fleet using Descartes’ world class route planning solution.”

“Essentially, when sales staff process a customer order using our new point-of-sale system, that order is automatically and intelligently scheduled for delivery without any dispatcher input. Scheduling a customer delivery used to take up to 30 minutes. Today, that process takes less than 30 seconds and, thanks to Descartes, customer orders are fulfilled from the quarry or retail center closest to them. With hundreds of drivers on the road each day, plus 35 retail centers and 20 quarries and production facilities, it’s a significant innovation that has improved the customer experience, delivered an essential foundation for real-time ecommerce, and unlocked latent capacity across our fleet,” added Tudor.

Descartes’ routing solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, efficient and cost-effective time windows and delivery options. Using advanced continuous optimization technology, the solution takes committed delivery times and improves how routes are planned and executed, which generates additional delivery capacity and reduces costs. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers and call centers to ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently.

“We’re pleased to help Pioneer fundamentally change its responsiveness to customers while improving fleet utilization,” said James Wee, Vice President at Descartes. “The combination of continuous optimization and robotic process automation-based route planning helps distribution companies redefine how they interact to be more dynamic and accurate with delivery promises and be able to plan across the enterprise to best leverage resources for improved productivity and customer service.”

About Pioneer Landscape Centers

Pioneer Landscape Centers is the leading landscape and hardscape materials distributor in the United States. In serving our customers for over 50 years, we have become a destination including 35 retail distribution centers, plus 20 quarries and production facilities. Pioneer continues to grow, not just to better serve homeowners, but to provide additional value to contractors, builders, municipalities and businesses across the country through our professional commercial, wholesale and industrial divisions. For more information, visit www.pioneersand.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including improvements to operational efficiency and customer experience; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.