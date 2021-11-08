Logiq to Present at the Roth 10th Annual Technology Conference, November 17-18, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, has been invited to present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Event being held virtually on November 17-18.

Logiq president, Brent Suen, scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference.

Management will discuss the company’s recently announced plan to separate AppLogiq™ and DataLogiq™ into two publicly traded companies to capitalize on their respective growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving global e-commerce and fintech landscape.

The company earlier reported preliminary results with revenue exceeding $7.7 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter and gross margins nearly doubling to 29.0%. The company plans to issue its full third quarter 2021 results and host a conference call to discuss the quarter on November 15, 2021.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

CreateApp™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

