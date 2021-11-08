Wabash National Enhances New Capacity with Increased Supply Certainty

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, has announced a 10-year agreement with Hydro, a leader in the global aluminum and energy industry.



Wabash National is one of the largest North American manufacturers of transportation solutions that span from first to final mile, including dry and refrigerated trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, flatbed trailers and tank trailers. Under this agreement, Hydro will be a key supplier for Wabash National’s demand for dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers with molded structural composite (MSC) technology, flatbed trailers, and truck bodies for the next 10 years (through 2031). This agreement also covers requirements of new products Wabash National may release through 2031.

The enhanced supply couples with Wabash National’s recent announcement of additional dry van capacity, which is set to come online at the beginning of 2023, as well as future capacity of MSC Technology™ products.

Importantly, Wabash National and Hydro enter into a mutually beneficial business relationship that aligns both companies on a shared long-term vision of delivering sustainability to customers through continued collaboration and innovation.

“We selected Hydro as a strategic supplier partner because we share the same values and vision for where our industry is headed,” said Richard Mansilla, Vice President, Global Supply Chain. “We believe this partnership with Hydro will help us address our aluminum supply needs in the near term to aid in Wabash National’s ability to increase production of dry van trailers and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies with MSC Technology. Additionally, in the longer term, we plan to work more closely together on innovation and footprint optimization, all to the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.”

With operations in 40 countries, Hydro has supplied Wabash National with aluminum extrusions for over 12 years. The company is a three-time Wabash National supplier award winner and was named Supplier of the Year in 2020.

“As long-standing business partners, we’re excited to work more closely with Wabash National on our common passion for sustainability and innovation,” said Jerrod Hoeft, Hydro’s VP National Accounts, Transportation. “At Hydro, we support industries that matter through the development of innovative products and solutions. Wabash National demonstrates the kind of visionary leadership that we desire in a strategic partner, and we look forward to creating breakthrough customer value under this expanded relationship.”

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

About Hydro

Hydro is a leading industrial company that builds businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. We develop industries that matter to people and society. Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for our 30,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.

Today, we own and operate various businesses and have investments with a base in sustainable industries. Hydro is present in a broad range of market segments for aluminum, energy, metal recycling, renewables and batteries, offering a unique wealth of knowledge and competence. Hydro is committed to leading the way towards a more sustainable future, creating more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.

