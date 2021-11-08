Marrone Bio Innovations Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBII) today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Capital Market notifying the company of its noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as a result of the company’s closing bid price being below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive days.



Under Nasdaq Listing Rules, the company has 180 calendar days from the date of the notification to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. Thus, the company has until May 4, 2022, to regain compliance. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to the expiration of the compliance period on May 4, 2022.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MBII” during this period.

If the company does not regain compliance by May 4, 2022, the company may be eligible for a second 180 day compliance period, provided that, on such date, the company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable initial listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market (other than the minimum closing bid price requirement) and the company provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to and plans for curing the deficiency during the second compliance period.

The company will monitor the closing bid price for its common stock between now and May 4, 2022, and intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules and to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

