Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following investor conferences:



Virtual Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference Dates: November 15-16, 2021 1x1 meetings only Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentation date: Monday, November 15, 2021 Presentation time: 11:20 a.m. ET Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Fireside Chat Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference and the fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, a replay of the events can be found on the Talaris website.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational, one-time, allogeneic cell therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, and its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY. For additional information, visit talaristx.com, and follow Talaris on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

